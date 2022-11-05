Top 15 NFL Offensive linemen by pressure rate through Week 8 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

Tristan Wirfs leads the pack: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive lineman leads all Offensive tackles in pressure rate through eight weeks, allowing a tiny 0.8% pressure rate in 2022.

Offensive line play is influential in shaping consistency and competence within a team’s passing game. It’s ability to stave off oppositional pressure and create a clean pocket goes a long way in helping jumpstart positive pass plays.

Below are the top 15 Offensive linemen based on their allowed pressure rate percentage.

Editor’s note: Even though the Philadelphia Eagles have already played their Week 9 game, only their data from the first eight weeks will be counted for this article.

1. T Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

0.8% pressure rate allowed

Across 397 pass-blocking snaps, Wirfs has allowed just three total pressures on the season. Lead by an 89.7 pass-blocking grade, he hasn’t surrendered a sack on the season, which is a Mighty impressive feat given that he’s faced pass-rushers such as Micah Parsons and Cam Jordan thus far in 2022.

2. C Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

1.0% pressure rate allowed

Linsley has yielded the third-least pressures (two) in football across 196 pass-blocking snaps. He hasn’t conceded a hit or a sack through five games this season as well — which is notable given the struggles Los Angeles has faced at the guard position (zero season-long grades above 50.0 at the position thus far).

3. T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

1.2% pressure rate allowed

As the veteran leader of the Eagles’ frontline, Johnson has made his mark and then some through seven games. Led by an 87.6 pass-blocking grade, Johnson has given up only three total pressures while registering a 99.4 pass-blocking efficiency grade.

4. G Oday Aboushi, Los Angeles Rams

1.5% pressure rate allowed

While his pass-blocking sample size is a bit small at just 69 snaps, Aboushi has only allowed a single pressure this year. Against the 49ers last week, he was only beaten on two of his 38 pass-blocking downs and didn’t surrender a single pressure. Aboushi’s pass-blocking prowess is a warm welcome to a Rams Offensive line that has struggled to protect the passer this season, as it Ranks last in pass-blocking efficiency (80.4) through Week 8.

5. C Jake Brendel, San Francisco 49ers

1.7% pressure rate allowed

Brendel hasn’t allowed a single sack or hit on 293 pass-blocking snaps thus far this season, and he’s relinquished only five total pressures, which are incredibly impressive given the interior defensive line talent in the NFC West.

6. G Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

1.7% pressure rate allowed

Onwenu has played 289 pass-blocking snaps this season and has relinquished only five total pressures. He’s allowed a quarterback hit but hasn’t been deemed at fault for a sack in 2022. If he keeps it up, this will be the third-straight season where Onwenu finished with a 70.0-plus pass-blocking grade across a full season.

7. G Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints

1.8% pressure rate allowed

Ruiz has slowly redefined himself after two previous down seasons in the league. He’s conceded just six pressures and two sacks across 321 pass-blocking snaps on the season. If he keeps it up, Ruiz should be able to put together a career-best pass-blocking grade across a full season.

T8. C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

1.9% pressure rate allowed

Kelce holds a 98.9 pass-blocking efficiency grade after allowing just five total pressures across 266 pass-blocking snaps. His 77.2 pass-blocking grade ranks third among centers. The fact that Kelce is the second Eagle on the list shows how outstanding Philadelphia has been in pass protection this season, as it ranked eighth in pass-blocking efficiency rating (88.3) after eight weeks.

T8. C Josh Myers, Green Bay Packers

1.9% pressure rate allowed

The Packers Offensive line has struggled all year, but Myers has been consistently solid in the middle. He’s allowed just six total pressures across 320 pass-blocking snaps and hasn’t allowed a sack on the season.

10. G Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars

1.9% pressure rate allowed

Shatley holds a 74.6 pass-blocking grade due to only allowing three pressures thus far this season. His 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating is impressive but not quite as impressive as the fact that he hasn’t given up a single sack this season.

11. C Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals

2.0% pressure rate allowed

Over 202 pass-blocking snaps, Hudson has allowed just four total pressures on the season. Even though he’s only played four games, his 98.8 pass-blocking efficiency grade is notable given the interior defensive lines that he’s faced when active.

12. C Billy Price, Arizona Cardinals

2.1% pressure rate allowed

When Hudson was out due to injury, Price played well, giving up just two total pressures and two sacks over the past two weeks. The former Bengal possesses a 67.1 pass-blocking grade and a 97.6 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

13. G Ben Powers, Baltimore Ravens

2.1% pressure rate allowed

Powers has surrendered just six total pressures from 286 pass-blocking snaps, recording an 86.4 pass-blocking grade in the process. They haven’t allowed a single pressure over the last two weeks.

14. G Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans

2.1% pressure rate allowed

The fourth-year product currently holds a 77.6 pass-blocking grade across 142 pass-blocking snaps. He’s allowed only one sack in five weeks of play. If Davis can continue to thrive as a pass-blocker this season, he should easily surpass his previous career-high in pass-blocking grade (53.9, 2020).

15. T Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

2.1% pressure rate allowed

Stanley’s recent return from last year’s ACL tear has been a solid one, as he’s allowed just two total pressures through four games and holds a 90.5 pass-blocking grade. If he finished the year with a 90.0 pass-blocking grade, it would be the third time he’s done so across his seven seasons — an Incredible feat.