Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time: 75-51

75. Fred Grim (1955-1958) – Career stats: 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds – Best season: 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds – Accolades: Drafted 5th round, 6th pick (38th overall), All-American Honorable Mention, First-team All-SWC 74. Vernon Murphy (1970-1972) – Career stats: 14.7 points, 7.1 rebounds – Best season: 17.6 points, 8.8 rebounds Murphy’s stats really jumped off the page at me when I was doing this research. Initially, because of the stats, I actually had him ranked a little bit higher, but after consulting other older fans and journalists, it was recommended to drop him a bit. I ended up dropping him, mainly because he was the best player on a string of some pretty bad teams. His two teams combined to go 13-39.

Anthlon Bell averaged 8.9 points per game in his Razorback career. (Gunnar Rathburn – USA Today)

73. Anthlon Bell (2012-2016) – Career stats: 8.9 points, 36.9% from three – Best season: 15.7 points, 44.1% from three – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer, 4th all-time made Threes in a career in program history, best three point percentage in a game (4-4) 72. Eric Ferguson (2002-2006) – Career stats: 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists – Best season: 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer, SEC Sixth Man of the Year 71. Charles Thomas (2004-2008) – Career stats: 8.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists – Best season: 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer, All-SEC Tournament Team

Jimmy Whitt played a pivotal role on Eric Musselman’s first Arkansas Razorbacks team. (Kim Klement – USA Today)

70. Jimmy Whitt (2015-2016; 2019-2020) – Career stats: 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds – Best season: 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists This largely comes down to impact. As the starting point guard on Eric Musselman’s first Razorback squad, Whitt helped establish the culture in Fayetteville for the success that followed his return to Arkansas after transferring to SMU after his freshman year. His individual statistics stack up with other players in this range, and the impact cannot be understated, despite the lack of individual and team accolades. 69. Dwight Stewart (1992-1995) – Career stats: 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists – Best season: 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Accolades: NCAA Champion It is always difficult placing quality role players on great teams. Stewart falls into that category. There’s a legitimate argument he could move higher because of his role in helping secure Arkansas’ only national championship, but ultimately I felt that this would be the best spot for him to fall when looking at all the different factors I took into account. Those include individual statistics and accolades, talent, skill, team success and accolades, and impact. Certainly Stewart checks the boxes on team success and accolades, as well as talent, and he is ranked higher than other players with better stats on worse teams, but I felt this was the right spot for him. 68. Mario Credit (1986-1990) – Career stats: 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists – Best season: 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer

Ky Madden has the 5th most career assists in Razorback basketball history. (Don McPeak – USA Today)

67. Ky Madden (2011-2015) – Career stats: 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists – Best season: 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer, 5th all-time career assists in program history Potentially a controversial pick, Madden had a successful career as a Razorback. While the season I considered his “best” wasn’t his highest scoring season, he took on the role of a true point guard in his senior campaign on the way to the Razorbacks’ best season in well over a decade at the time. Alongside Bobby Portis and Michael Qualls, Madden helped lead the team to a 27-9 (13-5) record. As a four-star Recruit from the state of Arkansas, Madden came in with one of the more-hyped recruiting classes of the 2000s and 2010s, ultimately being the only member of that class to stay in Fayetteville. 66. Steve Schall (1975-1979) – Career stats: 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds – Best season: 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds – Accolades: Drafted 5th round, 18th pick (106th overall) to the Spurs, NCAA All-region 65. Ricky Sugg (1963-1966) – Career stats: 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds – Best season: 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds – Accolades: 10th all-time in scoring in a single game in program history with 41, First Razorback to score 40+ in a game 64. Charles Balentine (1981-1985) – Career stats: 7.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Best season: 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists – Accolades: Drafted 6th round, 4th pick (120th overall) to the kings 63. Darian Townes (2004-2008) – Career stats: 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks – Best season: 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks – Accolades: SEC All-Freshman, SEC All-Tournament Team, 19th all-time leading scorer in program history 62. Brandon Dean (1998-2002) – Career stats: 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists – Best season: 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals – Accolades: SEC Tournament MVP, SEC All-Tournament Team 61. Kent Allison (1974-1975) – Career stats: 15.1 points, 8.2 rebounds The senior leader and leading rebounder and scorer for Eddie Sutton’s first Razorback team, his ability to come in and help establish the culture was crucial. The arrival of Sutton as Arkansas’ head coach led to decades of success for the Razorbacks, and Allison was one of the main reasons why. 60. William Mills (1984-1987) – Career stats: 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists – Best season: 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists 59. Rickey Medlock (1972-1975) – Career stats: 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds – Best season: 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds – Accolades: 1st All-time in free throw percentage in a season in program history (93.9%)

Justin Smith helped lead Arkansas to the Elite Eight in 2021. (Kirby Lee – USA Today)

58. Justin Smith (2020-2021) – Career stats: 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists 57. Darnell Robinson (1993-1996) – Career stats: 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists – Best season: 12.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks – Accolades: Drafted 2nd round, 29th pick (59th overall) to the Mavericks, NCAA Champion, SEC All-Freshman, High School Parade All-American 56. Pat Foster (1958-1961) – Career stats: 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds – Best season: 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds – Accolades: First-team All-SWC – Assistant under Eddie Sutton 55. Robert McKenzie (1967-1970) – Career stats: 14.6 points, 6.3 rebounds – Best season: 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer 54. James Eldridge (1967-1970) – Career stats: 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds – Best season: 16.6 points, 7.2 rebounds – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer 53. Jerry Carlton (1959-1962) – Career stats: 14.7 points, 4.5 rebounds – Best season: 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds – Accolades: Drafted 94th overall to the Hawks, First-team All-SWC, 1,000 point scorer

Dusty Hannahs holds the second best career free throw percentage (88.9%) in program history. (Jeremy Brevard – USA Today)

52. Dusty Hannahs (2015-2017) – Career stats: 15.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists – Best season: 16.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 43.3% from three – Accolades: 1,000 point scorer, 2nd all-time career free throw percentage in program history (88.9%), 1,000 point scorer Fans will remember Dusty Hannahs as a sharpshooter, but the Little Rock native developed a full offensive skillset by the time he graduated. After initially signing with Texas Tech out of high school, Hannahs transferred home to play two years for the Razorbacks. He was a scoring machine, managing to eclipse 1,000 points in just two seasons, a feat not commonly achieved. The argument could be made that Hannahs could move up a few spots, but the only things holding him back are individual accolades and team success. Should he have been an All-SEC selection? Possibly, and that would’ve put him squarely in the top 50. Also, if that NCAA Tournament team managed to hold on and beat North Carolina to get to the Sweet Sixteen, as senior leader and leading scorer of that team, it would’ ve given some weight, as well. 51. Mike Washington (2006-2010) – Career stats: 8.9 points, 5.4 rebounds – Best season: 15.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks. – Accolades: Second-team All-SEC

Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time: