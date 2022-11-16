Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time: 100-76

To commemorate the 100th season of Arkansas basketball, I took on the task of ranking the top-100 basketball players in program history.

It was very much a passion project, and I’m sure there will be plenty of disagreements, but I tried to be as objective as possible while also taking into account stats and accolades from individual players across all eras.

Honorable Mentions:

Leroy Sutton

Roosevelt Wallace

Tim Scott

Desi Sills

Anton Beard

Alandise Harris

Pete Butler

Walter Kearns

Larry Grisham

Jim Magness

Larry Wofford

Benton Cone

Teddy Gibson

TJ Cleveland

100. Jay Carpenter (1956-1959)

Career stats: 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds

Best season: 11.6 points, 8.8 points

99. Gary Stephens (1966-1969)

Career stats: 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds

Best season: 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds

98. Tony Brown (19878-1982)

Career stats: 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Best season: 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals

Accolades: Drafted 4th round, 13th pick (82nd overall) to the Nets

97. Alan Zahn (1976-1980)

Career stats: 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Best season: 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals

Accolades: Drafted 7th round, 15th pick (153rd overall) to the Spurs

96. Jack Schulte (1972-1976)

Career stats: 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Best season: 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds

95. Arlyn Bowers (1988-1991)

Career stats: 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals

Best season: 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals

Steven Hill averaged 4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during his tenure at Arkansas. (Marvin Gentry – USA Today)

Steven Hill averaged 4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during his tenure at Arkansas. (Marvin Gentry – USA Today)

94. Steven Hill (2004-2008)

Career stats: 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks

Best season: 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks

Accolades: SEC Defensive Player of the Year

SEC All-Defense

2nd in program history in blocks (318)

4th All-time blocks in a season in program history

93. Jim Wilson (1961-1964)

Career stats: 9.1 points, 7.0 rebounds

Best season: 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds

92. Sunday Adebayo (1995-1996; 1997-1998)

Career stats: 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Best season: 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals

91. Darrell Hawkins (1988-1993)

Career stats: 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Best season: 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals

90. Tarik Wallace (1996-1998)

Career stats: 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals

Best season: 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals

89. Delvon Johnson (2009-2011)

Career stats: 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks

Best season: 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks

Accolades: SEC All-Defense

1st in blocks in SEC game in program history (7)

5th All-time blocks in a season in program history

2nd All-time blocks per game in a season program history (2.94)

88. Dennis White (1971-1974)

Career stats: 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds

Best season: 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds

Accolades: Drafted 10th round, 6th pick (167th overall) to the Kings

Gary Ervin is No. 9 all-time in career assists in Razorback history. (Quantez Robertson – USA Today)

Gary Ervin is No. 9 all-time in career assists in Razorback history. (Quantez Robertson – USA Today)

87. Gary Ervin (2006-2008)

Career stats: 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals

Best season: 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals

Accolades: 9th All-time assists in a career in program history

5th All-time average assists per game in a career in program history

86. Roger Crawford (1992-1994)

Career stats: 7.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Best season: 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals

Accolades: NCAA Champion

85. John Talkington (1963-1966)

Career stats: 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds

Best season: 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds

Accolades: First Razorback to get 20+ rebounds in a game

84. JD McConnell (1963-1966)

Career stats: 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds

Best season: 12.0 points, 8.5 rebounds

Coty Clark played for Arkansas from 2012-14 and had a career average of 8.6 points per game. (Beth Hall – USA Today)

Coty Clark played for Arkansas from 2012-14 and had a career average of 8.6 points per game. (Beth Hall – USA Today)

83. Coty Clarke (2012-2014)

Career stats: 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals

Best season: 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals

82. Daryll Saulsberry (1974-1976)

Career stats: 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds

Best season: 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds

81. Billy Hester (1950-1952)

Career stats: 11.1 points

Best season: 15.7 points

Accolades: Drafted 10th round 1953 Draft

First 7-footer in Razorback history

80. Terry Day (1954-1957)

Career stats: 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds

Best season: 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds

79. Robert Shepherd (1991-1993)

Career stats: 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals

Best season: 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 steals

Accolades: 4th All-time steals per game in a career

78. Tommy Rowland (1964-1967)

Career stats: 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds

Best season: 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds

77. Ronnie Garner (1958-1961)

Career stats: 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds

Best season: 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds

76. Manuel Whitley (1952-1953; 1955-1956)

Career stats: 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds

Best season: 17.0 points, 9.7 rebounds

