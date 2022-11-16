Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time: 100-76
To commemorate the 100th season of Arkansas basketball, I took on the task of ranking the top-100 basketball players in program history.
It was very much a passion project, and I’m sure there will be plenty of disagreements, but I tried to be as objective as possible while also taking into account stats and accolades from individual players across all eras.
Honorable Mentions:
Leroy Sutton
Roosevelt Wallace
Tim Scott
Desi Sills
Anton Beard
Alandise Harris
Pete Butler
Walter Kearns
Larry Grisham
Jim Magness
Larry Wofford
Benton Cone
Teddy Gibson
TJ Cleveland
100. Jay Carpenter (1956-1959)
Career stats: 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds
Best season: 11.6 points, 8.8 points
99. Gary Stephens (1966-1969)
Career stats: 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds
Best season: 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds
98. Tony Brown (19878-1982)
Career stats: 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Best season: 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals
Accolades: Drafted 4th round, 13th pick (82nd overall) to the Nets
97. Alan Zahn (1976-1980)
Career stats: 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists
Best season: 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals
Accolades: Drafted 7th round, 15th pick (153rd overall) to the Spurs
96. Jack Schulte (1972-1976)
Career stats: 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists
Best season: 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds
95. Arlyn Bowers (1988-1991)
Career stats: 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals
Best season: 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals
94. Steven Hill (2004-2008)
Career stats: 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 blocks
Best season: 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks
Accolades: SEC Defensive Player of the Year
SEC All-Defense
2nd in program history in blocks (318)
4th All-time blocks in a season in program history
93. Jim Wilson (1961-1964)
Career stats: 9.1 points, 7.0 rebounds
Best season: 9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds
92. Sunday Adebayo (1995-1996; 1997-1998)
Career stats: 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Best season: 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 steals
91. Darrell Hawkins (1988-1993)
Career stats: 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Best season: 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals
90. Tarik Wallace (1996-1998)
Career stats: 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals
Best season: 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals
89. Delvon Johnson (2009-2011)
Career stats: 6.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks
Best season: 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks
Accolades: SEC All-Defense
1st in blocks in SEC game in program history (7)
5th All-time blocks in a season in program history
2nd All-time blocks per game in a season program history (2.94)
88. Dennis White (1971-1974)
Career stats: 8.9 points, 6.3 rebounds
Best season: 13.6 points, 8.7 rebounds
Accolades: Drafted 10th round, 6th pick (167th overall) to the Kings
87. Gary Ervin (2006-2008)
Career stats: 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals
Best season: 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals
Accolades: 9th All-time assists in a career in program history
5th All-time average assists per game in a career in program history
86. Roger Crawford (1992-1994)
Career stats: 7.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Best season: 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals
Accolades: NCAA Champion
85. John Talkington (1963-1966)
Career stats: 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds
Best season: 11.0 points, 8.5 rebounds
Accolades: First Razorback to get 20+ rebounds in a game
84. JD McConnell (1963-1966)
Career stats: 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds
Best season: 12.0 points, 8.5 rebounds
83. Coty Clarke (2012-2014)
Career stats: 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals
Best season: 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals
82. Daryll Saulsberry (1974-1976)
Career stats: 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds
Best season: 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds
81. Billy Hester (1950-1952)
Career stats: 11.1 points
Best season: 15.7 points
Accolades: Drafted 10th round 1953 Draft
First 7-footer in Razorback history
80. Terry Day (1954-1957)
Career stats: 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds
Best season: 12.5 points, 9.3 rebounds
79. Robert Shepherd (1991-1993)
Career stats: 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals
Best season: 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 steals
Accolades: 4th All-time steals per game in a career
78. Tommy Rowland (1964-1967)
Career stats: 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds
Best season: 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds
77. Ronnie Garner (1958-1961)
Career stats: 11.2 points, 8.8 rebounds
Best season: 15.0 points, 9.7 rebounds
76. Manuel Whitley (1952-1953; 1955-1956)
Career stats: 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds
Best season: 17.0 points, 9.7 rebounds
