Top 100 impact transfers for the 2022-23 season

The “transfer portal” has completely exploded in the sport of NCAA Basketball, with over 1,500 DI players opting to leave their respective teams to go somewhere else. There are many reasons why that can be talked about at any time but with the season around 40 days away, it’s time to focus on what will happen on the court.

A lot of that will be hard to predict, considering the potential roles that the transfers will have going to their new stops. Some will become breakout national stars, while others will fade into the background and stay on the bench.

There are a ton of good players that have moved around and many will be solid contributors. But which ones will have the biggest “overall impact” both statistically as an individual and on the team as well? Here’s a ranking of the top 100 players that will affect the 2022-23 season.

*Two players that would’ve made the list were Fardaws Aimaq (top-10) and Emoni Bates (top-80) but due to their respective injury and legal issues, it’s not clear that either will play this upcoming season so I opted to leave them out.

Honorable Mention: Femi Odukale – Seton Hall Pirates

The 6’5 guard was the point guard at Pitt last season, but it didn’t end up as a good fit overall. He goes to a system at Seton Hall where his defensive potential can be realized and Odukale can play more off-ball, where he fits best. If he becomes a more willing shooter from deep, Odukale will be a nice asset for the Pirates.

HM: Sean McNeil – Ohio State Buckeyes

The 6’3 shooting guard averaged 12.2 ppg on 37% three-point shooting in the past two years at West Virginia. McNeil is a veteran guard that’ll help space the floor for Ohio State. With so many new guards, how big a role he’ll have in the rotation is unknown, but McNeil’s shooting ability alone will keep him in the mix.

HM: Jermaine Couisnard – Oregon Ducks

One of the most consistent players in NCAA Basketball, Couisnard has averaged around 12.0 ppg and 3.0 rpg in the last three years as a starter at South Carolina. He’s not very efficient with a career shooting percentage of 37%. The 6’4 guard could be more efficient with a lesser role with the Ducks and playing second fiddle to Will Richardson in the backcourt.

HM: Noah Williams – Washington Huskies

After averaging over 14 ppg as a sophomore, Williams saw his numbers dip a lot last season at Washington State. He’s another inefficient scorer, but the 6’5 senior can go off when he’s feeling it. In order to replace 21 ppg scorer Terrell Brown, look for Williams to try and take the lead.

HM: Donald Carey – Maryland Terrapins

Carey was second in scoring for Georgetown last season at 13.5 ppg and has over 100 career NCAA Basketball starts for three different programs. The 6’5 guard has a career 39% shooting from deep and showed that he can be productive. Look for him to be in the rotation and a potential replacement for Eric Ayala for the Terrapins.