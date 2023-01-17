Top 10 US Golf Courses

Remember when golf was supposedly “dying”?

It seems like a distant bad dream. In less than three years, the game has gone from merely surviving to thriving. Tee times require more advance planning than they have since the early 2000s as existing Golfers play more than they ever have and curious Golfers find themselves getting hooked, just like we’ve always told them they would if they gave the game a try.

More Golfers playing more rounds means more discerning enthusiasts leaving more reviews on GolfPass for playing partners past and future to use to make wise decisions about where they should play next. In 2022, for the second straight year, we processed more than 315,000 course reviews from Golfers like you, bringing us ever closer to a big milestone: 2 million reviews in the history of our site, which should happen in the next few months.

But for now, we’ve taken the collective wisdom of thousands of Golfers who reviewed the courses they played in 2022 and compiled dozens of informative lists, headlined by this one: the Top 50 US Courses.

Our list looks a little different from some of the other lists you may see in magazines and on other golf websites. That’s because instead of hand-picked panels of insiders, we let Golfers like you decide. Experts’ and critics’ opinions are valuable, too, but they are only part of the story.

The rest is where you come in.

When you and your fellow Golfers leave honest reviews – be they rating-only or inclusive of your written thoughts about the experience of playing a course – every other golfer benefits. You are doing the game a great service, and we are honored that you would take the time to use our platform to do it.

How GolfPass determines the Golfers’ Choice Top 50 US public golf courses

First of all, in order to be eligible for this list, a golf course must a) be publicly-accessible (including resort and semi-private courses) and b) receive at least 10 reviews in the previous year. Just for some perspective, more than 7,424 courses around the world received at least one review in 2022, but less than half that were eligible.

In determining the final rankings for the year, we weigh several factors, each of which corresponds to the way our reviews are structured:

– Overall Rating

– Value

– Conditions

– Layout

– Pace of Play

– Staff friendliness

– Off-Course Amenities

You’ll notice that we provide green fee information with these course rankings, too. As you base the list, it should provide some context as to the way Golfers view individual courses. Lower green fees tend to denote a more value-oriented course that consistently exceeds golfers’ expectations, while the top-dollar courses on this list are resort or high-end public Layouts that deliver on the Promised experience.

This year’s Top 50 features an eclectic mix, from bucket-list resort layouts to hidden-gem mom-and-pop public courses and even some municipal standouts. A college course from a perennial football powerhouse university also appears. Maybe your home course does, too. Or a course you’ll fall in love with on your travels this year.

