Top 10 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of September 23

Are you looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city to raise kids. In fact, we are consistently regarded as one of the most family-friendly in the country.

Apart from a number of great schools, there are always so many different events that kids and families can participate in. The Houston Museum of Natural Science is an excellent destination during the weekends. There is also the Children’s Museum of Houston which always has a lot of great events. These are just two among many such event venues.

But, with so many things to do with kids in Houston, how can you know which ones are genuinely worthwhile? We’ve put together a list of the best weekend activities and events to entertain the whole family. There are cheap events for kids and free things to do with kids this weekend!

Our Picks for things to do in Houston with kids this weekend (September 23-25) include Nature Night with Harris County, Storytime with Peter Pan, Blood Drive with Kendra Scott, Take Me Outdoors Houston& more!

Deal Alert – Birthday Fun For Kids Should NOT be Expensive!

IRise is a Massive indoor trampoline park with an open-jump court, Kid’s Adventure Park Activities, Trampoline Handball, Dodgeball, Trampoline Slam Dunk, and Trampoline Ninja Park

All parties include:

Party Host to assist you Party plates, napkins, cups and utensils Two one-hour jump passes for a future visit Dedicated party host



Check out this great deal – Weekend/Weekday Party for Up to 15 People at IRise Trampoline and Fun Park (Up to 36% Off)

Things to do in Houston with Kids this Weekend of September 23, 2022 – Friday

Circle Time

Visit Evelyn’s Park Conservancy for a reading Circle and Storytime session beneath the covered Trevilion overlooking Bellaire Blvd. You’ll get to enjoy stories being read aloud to visitors in the park while flipping through pages of picture books. A perfect way to let your kids have fun while learning.

When: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11 am – 12 pm

Where: 4400 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401, United States

Cost: Free

Things to do in Houston with Kids this Weekend – Saturday, September 24, 2022

Take Me Outdoors Houston

Learn about Nature’s Wonders by starting with the Creatures right in Houston! Take Me Outdoors Houston, Texas Parks and Wildlife’s 12th annual free, family-friendly outdoor festival, invites you to explore nature. It will be held at Discovery Green. Exhibitors will offer interactive games, exhibits, and other opportunities to pique viewers’ interest.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10 am to 3 pm

Where:1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, United States

How Much: Free

Storytime with Peter Pan

Peter Pan will be at the Children’s Museum of Houston for a unique Storytime event. Don’t miss this enjoyable event where Peter will be meeting and greeting kids and kids-at-heart at the museum. Attend and get a chance to take a photo, too! This event is part of Children’s Museum Houston and Phillips 66’s annual campaign, “Read Strong All Year Long,” which aims to help make kids become attracted to books by including them in literacy activities and events that take place all year long at the Museum.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10 am to 1 pm

Where:1500 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004, United States

How Much: $15

Beginner Birding



This event is for you if you’ve always wanted to start bird watching but have never picked up a pair of binoculars! Come learn about birding at the Houston Arboretum, including where to get binoculars, how to use a field guide, and where to look for Birds in Houston. You will also venture outside, weather permitting, to practice some fundamentals of birding on the trails.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Located At: 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, United States

How Much: $35

Recycling Saturdays Featuring Happy Earth Compost

Teaching your kids to recycle just got easier with Discovery Green’s Recycling Saturdays event. Bring your recyclables to the park and help keep the city clean. Earth composts will also be provided so you can take them home and help you practice composting food waste.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11 am – 2 pm

Where: Discovery Green Conservancy, 1500 McKinney, Houston, Texas 77010

How Much: Free

Nature Night with Harris County

Be a part of this Harris County Pct. 4 events with the City of Houston. This is a fun-filled event where you enjoy an evening of engaging outdoor activities, crafts, and games. After which, a free showing of Zootopia will cap up Nature Night!

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 5 p.m

Where: Event Pavilion, Levy Park, 3801 Eastside Street, Houston, Texas 77098

How Much: Free

Deal Alert – Save BIG on admission at 7 Acre Wood in Conroe, TX

Have fun with your entire family – Spend time outdoors, enjoying attractions like a Giant sandbox, horseshoes, and basketball!

About This Deal

What’s included: access to mini-golf, petting zoo, zip line, scooter track, chalk room, Giant lego room, Giant chess, basketball, soccer, tetherball, football, puppet house, playground, and swing set.

Pony rides, hayrides, Barrel car train rides, and extras are not included, available only Saturday and Sunday for an additional fee. Get more details and Book your farm fun TODAY!!!

Ecological Landscapes & Gardening

Visit the beautifully manicured gardens of Houston Arboretum with members of our Ecological Gardening Staff and Volunteers, and gain practical experience in Landscaping and gardening. Discover native plant identification tips, including species that are host to butterflies and beloved by pollinators. This outdoor activity, which includes planting, trimming, transplanting, weeding, and gathering seeds from the Arboretum’s gardens, is incredibly fulfilling.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 8 am to 11 am

Where: 4501 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77024, United States

How Much: Free; Registration required.

Blood Drive with Kendra Scott

This Saturday, come to the mobile blood drive truck outside of Anthropologie at Citycentre and join this event with Kendra Scott and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Patients in need of blood donations in the communities will always be grateful for the continuous support during this time when blood donations are greatly needed. After your donation, you will get a gift and a discount from Kendra Scott.

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 800 Town and Country Blvd, Houston, TX 77024, United States

How Much: Free; Register here.