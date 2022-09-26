Top 10 teams most likely to win 1st title in 2022-23

The Kansas Jayhawks won the 2022 NCAA Basketball Championship last season, giving them their 4th overall as a program. That puts them in a tie for 6th all-time with the UConn Huskies. The five programs in front of them are Indiana and Duke (5 titles), North Carolina (6), Kentucky (8), and UCLA, which has a whopping 11 overall.

There are 16 teams that have won multiple national championships, with another 20+ winning a single title. Some examples that you might not be aware of are Wyoming (1943), La Salle (1954), Holy Cross (1947), and Cal (1959). Two recent programs to get their first national title are Virginia (2019) and Baylor (2021).

There are a number of quality programs that have yet to win their first national title, including several projected to be ranked in the preseason top-25 polls. Here are the teams most likely this season to cut down the nets in April for the first time ever.

Honorable Mention: Dayton Flyers

Despite being the least experienced team in NCAA Basketball last season, the Flyers went on a huge run in the A-10 and nearly made the Big Dance. They have a bunch of breakout candidates on the roster including stud big man Da’Ron Holmes and point guard Malachi Smith. If things go well with this team that has no true holes on paper, they could be as good as the 2020 Squad that was a clear Final Four contender as well.

HM: Memphis Tigers

The Tigers always have good defenses and talent throughout the roster, but point guard play was a real weakness. That changes this season with transfer and AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis taking over. If he can make the offense more consistent and the defense also remains top-notch, Memphis will be a Sneaky pick to make a run.

HM: Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois is a team that has a ton of potential but there are lots of questions. Five-star freshman point guard Skyy Clark will be the lead guard, while Big 12 transfers, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer, will be going from No. 3 options to potentially the go-to guys on offense. This is a team with plenty of length that could make them a problem defensively. It’s hard to say that the Illini is a title contender right now, but their ceiling is one that could compete with anyone.