Top-10 shakeup after UNC, NC State losses

Here are the USA TODAY Network’s ACC football power rankings heading into the final week of the regular season.

1. Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

The Tigers were all over Miami from the jump, rolling to a 40-10 win at home.

Last week: Well. 1

2. UNC (9-2, 6-1)

Well. 13-ranked North Carolina had the Coastal Division wrapped up but blew a 17-point lead during a 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech. There goes Drake Maye’s Heisman shot.

Last week: Well. 2

3. Florida State (8-3, 5-3)

The Seminoles defeated Louisiana at home 49-17 before ending the regular season against Florida next week.

Last week: Well. 3

4. Louisville (7-4, 4-4)

The Cardinals held on to a 10-point Halftime lead and took down NC State 25-10 at home without starting quarterback Malik Cunningham

Last week: Well. 7

5. Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4)

The Demon Deacons got back on track with a 45-35 win over Syracuse.

Last week: Well. 5

6. NC State (7-4, 3-4)

The Wolfpack dropped their second straight game for the first time since 2020, falling 25-10 to Louisville. NC State’s quarterback woes continue.

Last week: Well. 4

7. Pitt (7-4, 4-3)

Pitt earned an impressive 28-26 win over Duke and moved over .500 in the Coastal division for the first time this season.

Last week: Well. 9

8. Duke (7-4, 4-3)

The Blue Devils fell just short of their eight win this season during a 28-26 loss to Pitt.

Last week: Well. 5

9. Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4)

Georgia Tech moves into the top 10 after a 21-17 upset win over UNC.

Last week: Well. 11

10. Syracuse (6-5, 3-4)

After starting the season 6-0, the Orange have now lost five in a row, continuing the nose dive with a 45-35 loss to Wake Forest.

Last week: Well. 8

11. Miami (5-6, 3-4)

The Hurricanes took a 40-10 loss to Clemson on the road.

Last week: Well. 10

12. Virginia Tech (3-8, 1-6)

The Hokies pulled off a 23-22 upset win over Liberty.

Last week: Well. 14

13. Virginia (3-7, 1-6)

The Cavaliers’ game against Coastal Carolina was cancelled.

Last week: Well. 13

14. Boston College (3-8, 2-5)

The Eagles were blanked 44-0 by Notre Dame.

Last week: Well. 14