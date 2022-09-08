Top 10 Returning ACC Basketball Players

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is still over four months away, but with the NBA Draft officially in the books, we can get an idea of ​​what the rosters will look like for the upcoming season. Today, we take a crack at ranking the top ten returning men’s basketball players in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Armando Bacot – North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four Championship game at Caesars Superdome.

Stats: 16.3 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 56.9% FG

Accolades: All-ACC First Team

Isaiah Wong – Miami

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) brings the ball up court against the Auburn Tigers in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.2% FG

Accolades: All-ACC Third Team

Caleb Love

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.

Stats: 15.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 37.1% FG, 36.0% 3PT FG

Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention

Jayden Gardner – Virginia

Jayden Gardner, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball

Stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 50.1% FG

Accolades: All-ACC Third Team

Dane Goodwin – Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) shoots against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.4% FG, 45.8% 3PT FG

Accolades: All-ACC Third Team

John Hugley – Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) reacts on the court against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the Petersen Events Center.

Stats: 14.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 47.1% FG

Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention

Terquavion Smith – NC State

Terquavion Smith

Stats: 16.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8% FG, 36.9% 3PT FG

Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention, ACC All-Rookie Team

Matthew Cleveland – Florida State

Florida State Seminoles guard Matthew Cleveland (35) drives the ball past North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) during the second half at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 45.2% FG

Accolades: ACC Sixth Man of the Year

PJ Hall

Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) reacts during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 49.3% FG

Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention

Reece Beekman

Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball

Stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 44.9% FG

Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention, All-ACC Defensive Team

Honorable mention: Makai Ashton-Langford (Boston College), DeMarr Langford Jr. (Boston College), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Caleb Mills (Florida State), Jordan Miller (Miami), RJ Davis (North Carolina), Leaky Black ( North Carolina), Jamarius Burton (Pittsburgh), Joseph Girard III (Syracuse), Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech), Daivien Williamson (Wake Forest)

