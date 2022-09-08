Top 10 Returning ACC Basketball Players

The 2022-2023 college basketball season is still over four months away, but with the NBA Draft officially in the books, we can get an idea of ​​what the rosters will look like for the upcoming season. Today, we take a crack at ranking the top ten returning men’s basketball players in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Armando Bacot – North Carolina Courtesy of Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 16.3 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 56.9% FG Accolades: All-ACC First Team Isaiah Wong – Miami Courtesy of Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.2% FG Accolades: All-ACC Third Team Caleb Love Courtesy of Andrew Wevers/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 15.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 37.1% FG, 36.0% 3PT FG Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention Jayden Gardner – Virginia Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 50.1% FG Accolades: All-ACC Third Team Dane Goodwin – Notre Dame Courtesy of Nell Redmond/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.4% FG, 45.8% 3PT FG Accolades: All-ACC Third Team John Hugley – Pittsburgh Courtesy of Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 14.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 47.1% FG Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention Terquavion Smith – NC State Stats: 16.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8% FG, 36.9% 3PT FG Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention, ACC All-Rookie Team Matthew Cleveland – Florida State Courtesy of Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 45.2% FG Accolades: ACC Sixth Man of the Year PJ Hall Courtesy of Dawson Powers/USA TODAY Sports Stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 49.3% FG Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention Reece Beekman Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications Stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 44.9% FG Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention, All-ACC Defensive Team

Honorable mention: Makai Ashton-Langford (Boston College), DeMarr Langford Jr. (Boston College), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Caleb Mills (Florida State), Jordan Miller (Miami), RJ Davis (North Carolina), Leaky Black ( North Carolina), Jamarius Burton (Pittsburgh), Joseph Girard III (Syracuse), Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech), Daivien Williamson (Wake Forest)

Read more: 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups Revealed