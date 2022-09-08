Top 10 Returning ACC Basketball Players
The 2022-2023 college basketball season is still over four months away, but with the NBA Draft officially in the books, we can get an idea of what the rosters will look like for the upcoming season. Today, we take a crack at ranking the top ten returning men’s basketball players in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Armando Bacot – North Carolina
Stats: 16.3 ppg, 13.1 rpg, 56.9% FG
Accolades: All-ACC First Team
Isaiah Wong – Miami
Stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 45.2% FG
Accolades: All-ACC Third Team
Caleb Love
Stats: 15.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.6 apg, 37.1% FG, 36.0% 3PT FG
Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention
Jayden Gardner – Virginia
Stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 50.1% FG
Accolades: All-ACC Third Team
Dane Goodwin – Notre Dame
Stats: 13.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 50.4% FG, 45.8% 3PT FG
Accolades: All-ACC Third Team
John Hugley – Pittsburgh
Stats: 14.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 47.1% FG
Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention
Terquavion Smith – NC State
Stats: 16.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.8% FG, 36.9% 3PT FG
Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention, ACC All-Rookie Team
Matthew Cleveland – Florida State
Stats: 11.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 45.2% FG
Accolades: ACC Sixth Man of the Year
PJ Hall
Stats: 15.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 49.3% FG
Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention
Reece Beekman
Stats: 8.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.1 apg, 2.1 spg, 44.9% FG
Accolades: All-ACC Honorable mention, All-ACC Defensive Team
Honorable mention: Makai Ashton-Langford (Boston College), DeMarr Langford Jr. (Boston College), Jeremy Roach (Duke), Caleb Mills (Florida State), Jordan Miller (Miami), RJ Davis (North Carolina), Leaky Black ( North Carolina), Jamarius Burton (Pittsburgh), Joseph Girard III (Syracuse), Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech), Daivien Williamson (Wake Forest)
