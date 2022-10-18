Top 10 recruiting rankings for the class of 2023

Basketball season is upon us. The NBA will be playing its first games of the 2022-23 campaign tonight, and the college schedule will begin in a few weeks is November 7.

Let’s take a look ahead at which college programs are in the lead for next year’s recruiting class. Here are the current top 10 recruiting rankings in 2023 for college hoops according to 247Sports.

More high school basketball recruiting stories

NFL Hall of Famer’s son commits to Cincinnati

Duke gets another five-star commitment

Related Related Related Related Related Related Related Related Related Related

Related