In the world of streaming, the top 10 smart TVs play a big role for soccer fans. Smart TVs allow easy access to streaming platforms such as ESPN+, Paramount+, Peacock, Apple TV, fuboTV and more. All of those have exclusive coverage of soccer leagues from across the globe. Using smart TVs, all one has to do is change the app, and they are watching a different competition.

Essentially, it is the closest thing to just ‘changing the channel’ while still accommodating the maze of streaming services out there.

Even then, some TVs work better than others. Whether that be ease of access, quality or just what works best for you, there is always a preference to be had.

Here are our top 10 recommended smart TVs for soccer fans to use.

Top 10 smart TVs for soccer fans

Each of these TVs will have the ability to carry the aforementioned apps.

LG OLED C2

This is among the Consensus favorites, and that is mostly for the value. The LG C2 Series is still able to deliver the picture quality that makes modern TVs stand out. Additionally, it has the magic remote so all you have to do is point and click when on the LG home screen.

The 4K aspect, somewhat consistent across the following TVs, is perfect to watch soccer. The Premier League has weekly games airing in 4K, which massively aids the overall viewing experience. Check out the latest price for the LG OLED C2.

VIZIO M-Series

Part of the draw for the VIZIO M-Series is the dedication to color. Brightness is one issue, but the colors on the VIZIO M-Series pop more than others around them. Admittedly, for soccer fans, color might not be the main point of measurement for top smart TVs. Still, TVs are used for much more than soccer in the average household.

Even then, this is another well-priced TV. Also, it can run 4K off of consoles. Therefore, if you use Xbox or PlayStation to access your soccer content, you get the increased image quality using this TV. Review the latest Vizio M Series TVs available.

TCL 6-Series Roku TV

Anything Roku is great for soccer fans. There is no simpler interface than Roku, only rivaled by Apple, in switching between streaming platforms. Combine that with a high picture resolution like the TCL 6-series, and it is no surprise to find this TV in the top smart TVs for soccer fans. This is a 4K TV, but there is an 8K option, too. For soccer fans, that is not worth it, as broadcasts in 4K are the standard for higher quality.

The range of sizes with this TV allows for different uses within the house, whether that be for the family room or the bedroom. Then, the mini-LED provides perhaps unrivaled picture quality at the price point. Browse through the TCL 6-Series Roku TVs available.

Hisense U8H Mini-LED

Ignoring the fact that this TV has mini-LED, sound is the key with this TV. For soccer fans, hearing the roar of the crowd on a goal or whistling at referees is a major part of the enjoyment from our couches. This TV uses powerful speakers that make even the quieter noises more powerful. Then, it helps to have the mini-LED to have the picture quality pop.

This TV has Google TV incorporated in it. Therefore, apps are right there for use, and it is also quite easy to link up accounts that are already on your preexisting Google accounts. Check out the Hisense U8H Mini-LED.

Samsung QN900B

Samsung touts that this TV is one of the best for 8K content. To be fair, it is. However, with soccer and many other forms of content still, 8K is not quite there. Certainly, this Samsung TV is no slouch when it comes to overall picture quality. It uses mini-LED and QLED on TVs ranging from 65 inches to 85 inches. Color, check. Picture quality, check.

The interface can be something of a burden, as this TV uses a full-screen menu as opposed to something smaller. After that, though, this TV is among the best. See more details about the Samsung QN900B TV.

Sony A90J

Like having a home cinema, the Sony A90J prioritizes picture quality. This is perhaps Sony’s best TV for the market, and it has a slender design to fit into any household seamlessly.

Granted, this TV is expensive. It is the most expensive one on average in the current list. However, this is a case of ‘you get what you pay for.’ Sony has a tradition of strong audio and visual quality, and the A90J is no different in that regard. Check out the Sony A90J TV.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Amazon is in the mix to get more soccer content. Therefore, expect potential benefits for users who have Amazon TVs. That is all speculation, sorry. However, soccer fans can receive strong color with this Amazon Fire TV.

However, the main draw of using this TV is simply the ease of access. Hands-free control, interaction with other Amazon devices and an affordable price. Check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED.

Sony X95K

This is the best sound out there. Sony and Samsung are two of the best in that department, and the Sony X95K certainly holds its own in that regard. The TV sacrifices picture quality to a certain extent to prioritize sound.

In that case, it comes down to what the preference is. Some like to be immersed in the event with the sound, others like to look and project themselves watching the game. This TV fills the space with sound with no added sound bar or surround sound needed. View more details about the Sony X95K TV.

Samsung S95B OLED

This is the first QD-OLED TV. If that is just a bundle of letters to you, don’t worry. You’re not alone. It simply means you get the best of both worlds. You get the maximized colors like other OLED TVs. Then, you also have the QD, or quantum dot, that brings brightness up to a max. You do not have to watch lower brightness, and this makes the most of picture quality.

The ultrathin TV blends right into a wall, even if some people have complained about it being almost too thin. As it is new technology, it is expensive. So it is definitely not the most affordable. See more details about Samsung S95B OLED TV.

Sunbrite TV Veranda 3

It felt fitting to end this list with the best in a certain category. You will not find a better TV for patios, balconies, decks or any other outdoor area than the Sunbrite Veranda. This is not the equivalent to some of the TVs shown above. However, this Battles glare and maximizes brightness so people can watch soccer outside at any time of the day.

As an added bonus, it remains in 4K, which makes it among the top smart TVs for soccer fans out there. Check out the Sunbrite TV Veranda 3.