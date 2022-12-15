Top 10 prep boys soccer teams in San Joaquin County

High school boys’ soccer teams are just days away from starting their league schedules, and competition is already brewing in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. From the Valley Oak League’s East Union Lancers who are a top 20 team in the section to the top dogs from the Tri-City Athletic League in Lincoln, there are plenty of area teams to watch this season.

Ahead of league play, The Record has compiled a list of the top 10 teams in San Joaquin County early in the 2022-23 season.

(The teams are listed in alphabetical order.)

East Union (11-1)

The Lancers have had a stellar start to the season as they have a current record of 11-1. They are led by junior forward Giovanni Perez, who has scored 12 goals this season, and sophomore goalie Daniel Diaz, who averages three saves a match. In their most recent win on Dec. 12 against Mountain House, Perez finished with a goal and an assist. Diaz held the Mustangs scoreless as he made seven saves to help the Lancers win 3-0.

With big contributions from Perez and Diaz, East Union has had notable wins against Franklin, Mountain House, Los Banos, and Summerville. Its Lone loss was against Delhi on Nov. 18. East Union will look to defend its VOL Championship from last year. It also will attempt to make a Deeper postseason run after losing to Sonora in the first round of the SJS Division 4 Boys Soccer Playoffs.

Edison (3-3)

Edison started the season on a three-game winning streak, beating Rio Vista, Weston Ranch, and Pitman. Against Rio Vista, Edison dominated the Rams to open up its season with a 4-0 win. This was exactly the start the Vikings needed after coming off a solid second-place finish in the San Joaquin Athletic Association last year.

Since then, the Vikings have struggled to bounce back. They lost three matches in a row following their three-game winning streak. Paulina Iniguez, Edison’s head coach, will be back to the drawing board. Her team’s next match was scheduled against Lincoln on Wednesday, Dec. 14. They will need to make a comeback to stay in the conversation for top teams hailing from the 209.

Escalon (6-2)

Escalon’s overall record of 6-2 has the school two games shy of matching last season’s wins of eight games. Returning key Seniors Andy Alpizar, Luis Flores and Aldo Yepiz give the Cougars experience heading into Trans Valley League play. Alpizar is their leading scorer. They average 2.1 goals a match, while Flores is their key facilitator, who leads with 12 assists. In the SJS, Alpizar and Flores are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 , respectively, for the most points scored.

Defensively, Yepiz is the Cougars’ goalie. In their eight games, Yepiz has a total of 43 saves and averages about six saves a game. Some big wins for Escalon during the preseason were against Orestimba, Ripon Christian, and Bradshaw Christian. So far, the only losses this season have been against Modesto and Calaveras. League play starts on Jan. 5 at Riverbank.

Franklin (2-2)

Following a first-place finish in the SJAA last season, the Yellowjackets are hoping to repeat their results. So far, they are breaking even with a 2-2 record. This includes wins against Woodland and Sierra. Their losses have been to higher-ranked SJS opponents East Union and Lincoln.

The Yellowjackets will have a chance to bounce back from their up-and-down preseason in their next scheduled match against Tokay on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Led by head Coach Nicolas Guzman, Franklin has three games remaining before its league opener at home against Stagg on Jan. 3. The team will need to show how it can maintain its top spot in the SJAA.

Lathrop (5-6-1)

The Spartans have already played two league matches in the competitive Western Athletic League. They are 1-1, beating Ceres on Dec. 7 and losing to Pacheco on Dec. 9. Their overall record is 5-6-1. Lathrop’s key wins came against Sonora and Beyer and tied 1-1 in a match vs. Lodi so far.

Freshman middle forward Alan Hernandez is in the driver’s seat on offense for Lathrop. They lead in points, goals, and shots. In the Spartans’ season-opener on Nov. 18 against Sonora, Hernandez finished with two goals, four points, and three steals to beat the Wildcats 3-2. After only winning seven games last season, the Spartans are looking to improve this season.

Lincoln (3-1-1)

After finishing third in the T-CAL last year, the Trojans are now vying for the top spot. With five games under their belt, they have a record of 3-1-1, only losing to Patterson, which is ranked No. 22 in the SJS. Lincoln’s notable wins have come against Bear Creek, Franklin, and Armijo.

A key to Lincoln’s success during the preseason is its goalkeeping. Senior goalie Dexter Zindel has been like a brick wall in the goalpost. He has only allowed six goals over the past five games. Defensive success will be essential once league play gets started for the Trojans on Jan. 4 against Lodi.

Linden (4-0-1)

Linden is on track to become a top contender in the SJAA coming off of its Sierra Delta League first place finish. It opened the season with a 4-0-1 record. The Lions’ offense is led by junior forward Eduardo Martir who averages a goal per game. Martir shone in Linden’s Matchup against Ripon on Nov. 22. He scored two goals and made an assist to help his team win 7-0. He leads in the SDL with the most points scored.

Matir isn’t the only Offensive contributor this season. Seniors Humberto Mondragon and Uriel Carranza round out the Lions’ offense. Linden has won key matches against Venture Academy, Oakdale, and most recently Amador. Following the holidays, the Lions will showcase their Offensive weapons in the league opener against Weston Ranch on Jan. 2.

Mountain House (2-2-1)

Mountain House, like Venture Academy and Lathrop, started league play in the WAC. So far, the Mustangs have lost two games and tied one game. Their overall record is 2-2-1. Notable performances for Mountain House include a 7-3 win against West and a 3-1 win against Irvington.

Standout players this season are senior middle forward Ali Qadir and senior forward Carey Montgomery. Qadir averages the team’s most goals per match with two, and Montgomery leads in points this season with eight.

With help from the senior forwards, the Mustangs will look to right the ship as they get into the bulk of league play in January.

St. Mary’s (8-1)

After only winning four games last season, St. Mary’s has turned its record around this season. Head Coach Bronil Koochoie returned 10 varsity players from last year. With the team’s new additions, they have an 8-1 overall record so far. Some of their notable wins have come against Manteca, Edison, Central Catholic, and Lathrop.

In the Rams’ season opener in a tournament, they set the tone for the season. They beat Manteca 8-0 on Nov. 18. They would go on to lose the tournament to Davis the following day. Since that loss, they haven’t been beaten. The T-CAL is loaded with talented teams, and St. Mary’s is looking to build off its preseason momentum once league play starts on Jan. 4.

Venture Academy (5-1)

Venture Academy has already started league play, and it has been almost unstoppable. The Mustangs are undefeated in the Mountain Valley League, beating Delta Charter, Stone Ridge Christian, and Bret Harte. With those wins, they have an overall record of 5-1. Its only loss was to Linden on Nov. 29.

Senior forward Bryan Cuellar is the Mustangs’ star forward. He averages two goals a game. Against Stone Ridge Chrisitan, Cuellar had his best game yet, finishing with four goals. While he is Venture Academy’s leading scorer, the Mustangs have depth in the scoring department. In their 13-1 win against Delta Charter, 10 different Mustangs scored a goal.

