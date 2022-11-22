Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 12: Special-teams magic and big comeback highlight quarterfinal matchups

The stakes are getting higher every week and the play on the field is showing it.

We’ve reached the point of the season where every play or possession counts and one of them can make or break a season.

SBLive compiled 10 of the best Moments from across the state in games that took place from Nov. 19 to 19. Scroll to the video player at the top of the page to view the countdown.

Want to submit a highlight? Tag or direct message us with your top plays on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @SBLiveWA. Submissions are collected from each week’s slate of games through Sunday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button