Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 12: Special-teams magic and big comeback highlight quarterfinal matchups

The stakes are getting higher every week and the play on the field is showing it.

We’ve reached the point of the season where every play or possession counts and one of them can make or break a season.

SBLive compiled 10 of the best Moments from across the state in games that took place from Nov. 19 to 19. Scroll to the video player at the top of the page to view the countdown.

SBLive’s Top 10 plays of Week 12

10. Battling different illnesses and injuries, Yelm got out of the gate against Kennewick a little slower than it wanted to, but a pick-6 by linebacker Ray Wright in the second quarter calmed the Tornados down.

9. Stanwood’s season ultimately came to an end at the hands of O’Dea in the 3A quarterfinal round, but Spartans running back Ryder Bumgarner added a final few plays to his highlight reel, including a 65-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

8. The North Kitsap defense put on a take-the-ball-away clinic against Anacortes, forcing six turnovers. Five of them were interceptions, but Alex Hitchings’ third pick of the game sealed the deal for the Vikings.

7. In a back and forth game between Graham-Kapowsin and Sumner, the game was locked at 21-21 with time winding down in the fourth quarter before Eagles quarterback Daveon Superales ran right up the middle for a 27-yard score – and the win.

6. It pays to take the risk sometimes. With time ticking down in the first half, WF West could have opted to let it run down, but instead went for some points. Quarterback Gavin Fugate connected with favorite target Gage Brumfield for a 24-yard touchdown

5. Kennedy Catholic running back Xe’ree Alexander decided to remind the Skyline defense he’s an NCAA Division I commit for a reason. Alexander shed off multiple tacklers before throwing a huge stiff arm to score one of his four touchdowns. (Video by Lauren Smith/The News Tribune)

4. In what proved to be the last game of his outstanding high school career, Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson made sure to give one last defense a major can’t-tackle-me headache on a play, making nearly everyone miss on a 39-yard gain.

3. Most people by now know the Lynden football team’s defense is hard to beat. Defensive back Kobe Baar showed why last week against Highline, bringing down an interception, but then showed off his athleticism, running it back 84 yards for a score.

2. In the most wild sequence of the weekend, Bellevue trailed by one point late, which forced the Wolverines to try an onside kick. They converted and then kicker Luke Scoma nailed a 43-yard field goal shortly after for a 22-22 3A quarterfinal win over Lincoln.

1. Down three scores on the road in the Playoffs isn’t a spot any team wants to be in, but Emerald Ridge didn’t flinch. With less than 10 seconds to go in the game, Jake Schackel connected with Mitchell Condon for a 6-yard score to take the lead. (Video by Emerald Ridge Football)