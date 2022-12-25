Top 10 players with most goal contributions in 2022

These players are involved in the goal with or without scoring the goal.

As 2022 approaches an end, football fans have experienced a big whirlwind with club football and the FIFA World Cup, and top players remain a vital component of their club and nation in all competitions. Another year was filled with enthralling football matches and players displaying their brilliance on the field.

With an abundance of goals scored and assists made by players, we have compiled a list of the top ten players with the most goals and assists in the year 2022.

10. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne’s assists have broken multiple records this season. He is currently the Premier League’s top assister, breaking Steven Gerrard’s record with fewer games played. The Belgium international has been Manchester City’s dynamo, controlling play and feeding goals to Premier League top-scorer Erling Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne has 27 assists and 18 goals in 54 starts in 2022. He is a mastermind who generates everything entirely on his own.

9. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool may not be having a Fantastic season after failing to win the quadruple. Although Salah has maintained his strong form in 2022 after a Shaky start and is now topping the scoreboard with the most goals for Liverpool. He has been an all-around performer, scoring goals and assisting with others’ goals. The Liverpool mainstay will be energized by the break and will be hoping to score more goals after he has 28 goals and 13 assists in 72 meetings for Liverpool in 2022.

8. Karim Benzema

The Ballon d’Or Winner was rampant as he led Real Madrid to the Champions League with 15 goals in the tournament. Benzema had a season to behold as he appeared to be in his vintage. Benzema remains a great striker for Real Madrid, despite the fact that the 2022-23 season has been rather stagnant owing to numerous injuries. In 38 games this season, the 35-year-old has 31 goals and eight assists.

7. Neymar

Neymar has been mocked for being unlucky with injuries and underperforming for PSG. Although the 30-year-old demonstrated his enormous potential in 2022 and dominates the table with the most goals and assists for PSG in the 2022-23 season. Along with Messi and Mbappe, he has been an underrated figure as the front three look to end PSG’s Champions League absence. With 32 goals and 19 assists in 42 appearances in 2022, Neymar’s performance has spoken eloquently.

6. Lionel Messi

Messi has once again demonstrated that one bad season should never be used to dismiss someone. As the 35-year-old remained the most effective player for PSG and Argentina this year, with a string of goals and assists in 2022. The Argentine has been Invincible and is now a World Cup Winner as well. Lionel Messi improves with each passing game. In 51 games this season, the former Barcelona star has 35 goals and 30 assists.

5. Harry Kane

Tottenham’s most regular performer, Harry Kane, has always stepped up on occasion every time. Kane has consistently delivered and continues to be a major player for them. The durability of England’s Captain is noteworthy, as he can lead the team to their first-ever trophy. And, with 34 goals and 14 assists in 61 games, he is the Spurs’ leading scorer in 2022.

4. Christopher Nkunku

This season, the French youth has shone with 37 goals and 13 assists and is also the Bundesliga’s leading scorer. Every team has evaluated Nkunku’s talent, and the player hopes to make a big club move next season. The RB Leipzig striker has branded himself as a promising future in Europe as one of the top strikers in the Bundesliga.

3. Robert Lewandowski

The Barcelona poacher’s perseverance is noteworthy, as Lewandowski could never be contained in front of the goal with his ball sense when it comes to scoring goals. Despite Barcelona’s elimination from the Champions League, they have now repaired the club’s goal deficit. They became the top scorer in both La Liga and the Champions League. In 51 appearances in 2022, Lewandowski has 42 goals and nine assists.

2. Erling Haaland

Haaland is a Goalscorer with Flair and is at his optimum in the Premier League after being challenged about how he would fare in Europe’s most competitive league. The 22-year-old is now also the league’s highest scorer and is seeking to shatter multiple records. He appears to be more prolific for Manchester City than he was for Dortmund, as he is raging for more goals and already has 43 goals and eight assists in 41 Appearances in 2022.

1. Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is the only player who can stand head and shoulders above Haaland; although the Norwegian is a striker, Mbappe is a balanced player who can dribble and create chances. Mbappe’s 24-year-old commitment is unrivaled, and he will undoubtedly be compared to Messi and Ronaldo. And his heroics in the World Cup final enveloped every fan as he single-handedly led the match to penalties. Mbappe is a player with tremendous promise and the personality of a player who wants extra, as his stats of 55 goals and 17 assists in 55 appearances suggest how good he is at just 24.

