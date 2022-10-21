Top 10 players in the NBA in 2022-23: Analyzing SI’s list

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. During this one-day lull in the baseball season, let’s talk about basketball.

In today’s SI:AM:

🏀 The NBA’s top 10 players are…

⚾ Why the Angels fired Joe Maddon (according to Joe Maddon)

📈 Men’s college basketball’s best breakout candidates

Who’s No. 1?

SI’s annual NBA Top 100 is one of the most ambitious projects our NBA crew undertakes. Thoughtfully ranking the best players in the league is no small feat, and our guys take it very seriously. Jeremy Woo, Chris Herring and Rohan Nadkarni put together this year’s list, combining statistical analysis with their own subjective evaluations to create the rankings. We’ve been rolling out the list in installments all week. You can see Nos. 100–51 here, Nos. 50–31 here and Nos. 30–11 here.

