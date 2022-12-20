Top 10 Picks with trades

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus. But if you’re a non-contender in the league, the next best thing is to take a look at how the NFL Draft order is rounding into shape.

What’s a little bit tough about that this year is there are a bunch of teams in the top 10 who traded their first-rounders in 2023, so if you’re, say, a fan of the Denver Broncos, this is a double gut Punch .

We’ll take a look at the top 10 Picks at the moment heading into Week 16 thanks to Tankathon, and don’t forget to check out our latest NFL mock draft from Christian D’Andrea.