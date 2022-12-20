Top 10 Picks with trades

The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus. But if you’re a non-contender in the league, the next best thing is to take a look at how the NFL Draft order is rounding into shape.

What’s a little bit tough about that this year is there are a bunch of teams in the top 10 who traded their first-rounders in 2023, so if you’re, say, a fan of the Denver Broncos, this is a double gut Punch .

We’ll take a look at the top 10 Picks at the moment heading into Week 16 thanks to Tankathon, and don’t forget to check out our latest NFL mock draft from Christian D’Andrea.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

The worst team in the NFL, which makes sense, but it sets themselves up for potentially picking a QB like Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s assume the Bears will want to give Justin Fields some help … or maybe trade down with a QB-starved team to get some more picks?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry, Broncos fans.

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Detroit Lions head Coach Dan Campbell before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams won a Super Bowl, so this might be worth it. For the Lions? Maybe this is where they’d take the QB of the future.

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is carted off after an injury against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

A rough year for the Cards to say the least.

(Photo by Stephen Mature/Getty Images)

Another good spot to take a QB?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

See above.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ditto.

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) celebrates his interception against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A premium for a potential contender!

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button