Top 10 Picks with trades
The NFL playoff picture is coming into focus. But if you’re a non-contender in the league, the next best thing is to take a look at how the NFL Draft order is rounding into shape.
What’s a little bit tough about that this year is there are a bunch of teams in the top 10 who traded their first-rounders in 2023, so if you’re, say, a fan of the Denver Broncos, this is a double gut Punch .
We’ll take a look at the top 10 Picks at the moment heading into Week 16 thanks to Tankathon, and don’t forget to check out our latest NFL mock draft from Christian D’Andrea.
The worst team in the NFL, which makes sense, but it sets themselves up for potentially picking a QB like Alabama’s Bryce Young.
Let’s assume the Bears will want to give Justin Fields some help … or maybe trade down with a QB-starved team to get some more picks?
Sorry, Broncos fans.
The Rams won a Super Bowl, so this might be worth it. For the Lions? Maybe this is where they’d take the QB of the future.
A rough year for the Cards to say the least.
Another good spot to take a QB?
See above.
Ditto.
A premium for a potential contender!
