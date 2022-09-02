Top 10 Pelicans Home Games of 2022-23: No. 2 vs. the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES AT NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Tuesday, Nov. 15 (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Due to injuries, basketball fans haven’t gotten to see many head-to-head meetings between the top two Picks of the 2019 NBA Draft, but New Orleans has won all four instances over Memphis when both Zion Williamson and Ja Morant were in uniform (1-0 in the Orlando bubble, 3-0 during the 2020-21 campaign). Here’s to many more opportunities to watch those two talents competing against each other in the near future. The first possibility in 2022-23 takes place in mid-November, with TNT choosing to broadcast it to a national audience. The Grizzlies are looking to take another step after going 56-26 last season and winning the Southwest Division for the first time in franchise history.

Where it falls on the New Orleans schedule

The final four games of a November six-game homestand are against teams that reached the 2022 Playoffs (Memphis, Chicago, Boston, Golden State). The Pelicans will try to take advantage of some home cooking after starting the schedule with eight road games out of 11 contests.

For one of the NBA’s Deepest teams, this summer was more about which players departed than arrived. Kyle “Slo Mo” Anderson took his methodical, crafty game to Minnesota in free agency, while Memphis traded valuable guard De’Anthony Melton to Philadelphia. The Grizzlies managed to add a pair of first-round picks (Jake LaRavia, David Roddy), as well as veteran shooter/defender Danny Green, who is rehabbing from a torn ACL. Shot-blocking and scoring threat Jaren Jackson Jr. is sidelined to begin 2022-23 with a foot injury.

Other 2022-23 games between these teams

Friday, Nov. 25, New Orleans at Memphis

Saturday, Dec. 31, New Orleans at Memphis

Wednesday, April 5, Memphis at New Orleans

New Orleans record vs. Memphis last season

1-3 (1-1 at New Orleans, 0-2 at Memphis)

The Pelicans began a slow climb out of a big hole they dug by topping the Grizzlies 112-101 in November, raising their overall record to 2-12. New Orleans has bitter memories from a pair of trips to FedEx Forum in the spring, with Memphis prevailing by margins of 21 and 27 points.

