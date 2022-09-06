Top 10 Offensive players in Week 1 per PFF
It wasn’t a showstopping performance for Michigan football on offense on Saturday, but that side of the ball still accounted for 44 of Michigan’s 51 points tells you just how good the offense is.
Week 1 went off, mostly, without a hitch, with 15 pass catchers getting involved, as well as a Patchwork Offensive line, and several reserves getting into Michigan football’s win over Colorado State. With that in mind, who were the top players for the Wolverines in the season opener?
We’ve got you covered here, with PFF handing out its grades after the game. Here are the top 10 Michigan Offensive players and what their grades were.
10 RG Zak Zinter
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 64.7
9 QB Alex Orji
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 67.4
8 TE Colston Loveland
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 68.5
7 WR Roman Wilson
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 70.0
6 RB CJ Stokes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 71.1
5 WR AJ Henning
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 71.5
4 C Olusegun Oluwatimi
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 74.2
3 RB Blake Corum
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 74.9
2 RB Donovan Edwards
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 80.0
1 QB JJ McCarthy
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Grade: 90.2
