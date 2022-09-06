Top 10 Offensive players in Week 1 per PFF

It wasn’t a showstopping performance for Michigan football on offense on Saturday, but that side of the ball still accounted for 44 of Michigan’s 51 points tells you just how good the offense is.

Week 1 went off, mostly, without a hitch, with 15 pass catchers getting involved, as well as a Patchwork Offensive line, and several reserves getting into Michigan football’s win over Colorado State. With that in mind, who were the top players for the Wolverines in the season opener?

We’ve got you covered here, with PFF handing out its grades after the game. Here are the top 10 Michigan Offensive players and what their grades were.

10 RG Zak Zinter



Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 64.7

9 QB Alex Orji



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 67.4

8 TE Colston Loveland



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 68.5

7 WR Roman Wilson



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 70.0

6 RB CJ Stokes



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 71.1

5 WR AJ Henning



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 71.5

4 C Olusegun Oluwatimi



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 74.2

3 RB Blake Corum



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 74.9

2 RB Donovan Edwards



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 80.0

1 QB JJ McCarthy



Photo: Isaiah Hole

Grade: 90.2