Top 10 NHL Goals in 2022

Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Trying to pick the NHL’s best 10 goals in 2022 is like getting 50 $100 bills and choosing which ones look the nicest.

In hockey’s best league in the world, we’re constantly reminded of the skill it takes to make The Show. And yet, there are brief moments in a game where a player sees an opportunity and instantly – almost mindlessly – uses their IQ, co-ordination and stickhandling to pull off a magical moment.

Some of these goals are so good, they’re controversial (yes, Zegras made the top 10). People in the hockey world wonder whether flashy moves harm the game. Although it’s developing the Fundamentals that allow a player to get to this point, these goals bring out the highest potential of individual ability in hockey.

Here are the top 10 goals in the NHL in 2022.

10. Tage Thompson undresses Alexander Georgiev

December 15

I present exhibit 24 of Tage Thompson’s crazy moves during the 2022-2023 season. By now, Thompson scores goals like these – where the big man makes those nifty little dekes look effortless – regularly. Thompson potted 52 goals during the 2022 calendar year, which ties him with Leon Draisaitl for sixth league-wide.

9. Jack Hughes Shows Shades of Patrick Kane

December 15

It’s no secret that Hughes – the 2019 first-overall selection – has become the superstar he was projected to be. And it’s goals like these, where the 21-year-old forward shows off the long advertised ‘wow’ factor to him, that make you understand why. Hughes has always been praised for having shades of Patrick Kane. In this goal, you can see why.

8. Nick Suzuki With a Stroke of Filth

October 20

When I watch goals like this, I always wonder if the shooter had this drawn up in their head beforehand. Preplanned or not, the way Suzuki pulls this off is brilliant and makes for a highlight-reel goal.

7. Alexis Lafreniere undresses Dylan Larkin

April 16

While Alexis Lafreniere has yet to pop at the NHL level, it’s premature to give up on the 2020 first-overall pick – just look at those moves. And that player he undressed? That’s Dylan Larkin, for crying out loud, one of the best two-way players in the game.

6. Cale Makar goes beast mode

Jan. 4

Goals like these are why Cale Makar is a must-watch TV. Just watching him draw the defender towards him, only to turn on a dime like a basketball player does when they pull off an ankle-breaking move – is *chef’s kiss*. And then he makes Marc-Andre Fluery, of all people, look silly.

5. Barrett Hayton undresses the entire Winnipeg Jets

February 27

I don’t even know what the best part of this goal is – the part where Barrett Hayton’s Deke undresses Austin Poganski, or the Deke on Eric Comrie that scores the goal. Nevertheless, the fact that Hayton pulled this off after being so clearly outnumbered is pretty crazy. Hey, good thing it worked out for him.

4. Connor McDavid is at it again

December 13

Look, I know we’re all used to these by now. But let’s just take a second and appreciate what is yet another Masterpiece by McDavid. Without hesitation, No. 97 bursts up the middle of the ice, makes a move and then proceeds to rip the puck on the net – doing it all at a high-enough speed that the Predators look like 15-year-olds facing off against U-18 players. McJesus remains in a league of his own.

3. Jake Guentzel Takes Sewer Ball Skills To Ice

May 15

This one is just ridiculous. So first off, the fact that Guentzel had the foresight to elevate the puck with his leg to a place where he could bat it out of mid-air is crazy. But for him to also time the ensuing deflection so that it wasn’t a high stick is about as good of an example of hockey IQ and hand-eye co-ordination that you’ll find. In Game 7, no less.

2. Trevor Zegras Pulls Off the Michigan Like It’s Nothing

Jan. 27

Look, I know the Michigan goal isn’t as much of a novelty as it was a few years ago, but I still find myself in awe in instances like this, where Zegras fluidly pulls it off in motion. It was crazy when players first started doing it, but when Zegras comes out and substitutes it for a wraparound, that’s a real game-changer. There’s not even a moment of pause where the goalie can even anticipate it.

1. Trevor Zegras Recovers from a Between-the-Legs Miss With a Michigan

April 1, 2022

This goal is why Zegras has the potential not only to be a dynamic superstar but to grow the popularity of the game at the same time. After a between-the-legs attempt is denied, he instinctually scoops the puck up and proceeds to pull off a Michigan. Like, how? Sorry John Tortorella, but this type of Talent is the best possible thing for the game.