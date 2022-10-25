Top 10 Michigan football Offensive players through seven games

Michigan football is out to a 7-0 start to the season and the Wolverines’ offense is firing from all cylinders.

Through the first seven games that the maize and blue have played, Michigan has the No. 6 scoring offense averaging 42.7 points per game and the Wolverines boast the No. 19 offense that gains 473.6 yards per game.

The maize and blue have one of the most prolific rushing attacks in all of college football. Michigan averages 241 yards on the ground, which gives it the seventh-best running game in the country. The Wolverines’ offense has been moving as fast as Blake Corum can take it. Corum is the No. 7 leading runners in football totaling 901 yards in seven games. He is also tied for first in the country with 13 rushing scores.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy continues to be the most accurate thrower in the country completing 77.1% of his passes. The sophomore has plenty of weapons to get the ball to the likes of Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson, Luke Schoonmaker, and Roman Wilson to name a few.

Looking back to the first half of the season, here is who Pro Football Focus grades as the top 10 Offensive players for Michigan through seven games.