Top 10 Michigan football defensive players in Week 14 according to PFF

Michigan football had another outstanding performance on Saturday. The Wolverines captured their second Big Ten Championship in as many years after beating Purdue, 43-22.

The Wolverines’ defense allowed the second most yards this season on Saturday against the Boilermakers. Purdue gained 456 yards, but Michigan played a Bend but did not break the type of defense. Purdue was forced to kick five field goals against Michigan and found the end zone one time.

The Wolverines forced four sacks against Purdue and Will Johnson came with two interceptions in crucial situations on Saturday night.

2022 Big Ten Football Championship Big Ten Championship Official Program

Michigan was arguably its best defensive player on Saturday. Mike Morris did not suit up, but the Wolverines played well, cohesive defense and made the plays when they were needed.

Here are the top 10 Michigan defensive players against Purdue, according to Pro Football Focus.