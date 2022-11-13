Top 10 Michigan football defensive players in Week 11 according to PFF

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan dominated its way past Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines defeated the Cornhuskers 34-3 and Michigan moved to 10-0 on the year.

The Michigan defense was incredible again and the Wolverines continued to shut down wherever they played. The maize and blue held Nebraska to 146 yards of total offense. The Huskers had 71 passing yards and 75 rushing yards — Michigan was dominant.

The Wolverines allowed only eight first downs for the entire game and Nebraska had three first downs in the second half. Michigan sacked the opposing quarterback twice on Saturday.

If you wondered which Michigan players were truly the best on Saturday, we have you covered. Pro Football Focus grades each player after every game and there were plenty of Michigan defensive players that stood out.

Here are the top 10 Michigan defensive players according to PFF against Nebraska. In order to make the list, they had to play a minimum of 15 snaps.