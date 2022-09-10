Top 10 impact transfer additions of 2022 offseason

Similar to last offseason, AAC Basketball was active as a whole when it came to adding players through the transfer portal across the past five-to-six months. Beginning with a look at a few Honorable Mentions who just missed the list, who were some of the AAC’s biggest transfer additions during the offseason, and what potential impact could each make in 2022-23?

HM. Xavier Bell – Wichita State Shockers

The 6-foot-3 guard enjoyed a breakout 2021-22 season a year ago at Drexel, averaging 11 PPG on 49.2% shooting from the field, as well as 35.7% from three, and should be an impact scorer at Wichita State this season .

HM. Tyler Harris – South Florida Bulls

A player who just missed the Top 10, Harris transfers within the conference from Memphis to South Florida, coming off a 2021-22 season in which he averaged 8.8 PPG on 39.3% shooting from three primarily off the Tigers bench.

HM. Rob Phinisee – Cincinnati Bearcats

Phinisee transfers to Cincinnati after four seasons at Indiana, a span in which the 6-foot-1 guard averaged a combined 6.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 2.8 APG while starting in 69-of-111 career games.

HM. CJ Kelly – UCF Knights

Transferring from UMass, Kelly comes to UCF after an impressive 2021-22 season in which he averaged 10.1 PPG and 4.1 RPG, while also shooting 35.4% from three-point range.

Other Notables: