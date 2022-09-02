Top 10 from the state of New Hampshire of the last decade

There are few things in life more exciting than the NCAA Tournament. Obviously, this isn’t true for a majority of people who don’t care about sports, but today we’re talking about basketball fans around the nation, both young and old. On Selection Sunday, it’s not just the players eagerly awaiting their selection, millions eagerly watch and wait to see how the NCAA Basketball Tournament will unfold.

Those Younger may watch the NCAA Tournament and dream of playing on college basketball’s biggest stage and today we’ll be looking at a few people who had that dream come true. We’ll be continuing this long series taking a careful look at the best college basketball players of the last ten years from each state. Looking at each individual state has been a lengthy process, but today we’ve got another intriguing list of players from one of the country’s smallest states.

Geographically, New Hampshire is one of the smallest states and it doesn’t rank too high in population either. A part of New England, there’s actually a decent amount of solid recruits from the area, and today we’ll see a number of top 100 recruits who found their way to the college game. The success of today’s players is widely varied and certainly less deep than some of our bigger states, but there’s still been some studs coming out of the Granite State.

While there will be one such player featured, today’s article is not about players who went to college in New Hampshire, nor is it even those who went to high school in the state. The players included today all have hometowns listed as from New Hampshire and that is the criteria for this long-running series. If there’s someone not on today’s list that surprises you, it’s possible that they are not from New Hampshire and could be Featured in a different article. For now, let’s start running through these names.