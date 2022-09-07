Top 10 former Vols in NFL for 2022 season

The NFL season is almost underway, and as usual, Tennessee football is loaded with talent all over the league. It’s not what it was back in the 2000s or 2010s. Last year was the first year since 1997 the league didn’t have Peyton Manning, Jason Witten or Eric Berry playing in it. However, there are still plenty of recognizable stars

As we get set to take a look at players from Rocky Top in the professional ranks, what stands out this year is the number of players on the rise. Sure, there are a couple of established stars, and there are some veterans. However, there are numerous second and third-year players and players who had breakout campaigns last year.

With five players selected in this past year’s NFL Draft from Tennessee football, the most since 2017, the Talent pool, could get Deeper very soon. However, this list is based on what they’ve done so far. This is our ranking of the top 10 Vols in the NFL for the 2022 season.

These are the Tennessee football Volunteers’ best players in the pros.

10 Morgan Cox Long snapper Tennessee Titans

13th year in the NFL

It’s impossible to ignore the success of Morgan Cox, even if he is a long-snapper. This is a guy who has won a Super Bowl and appeared in four Pro Bowls. Last year, he signed with the Tennessee Titans, and he honestly saved place-kicking with the franchise. It’s one of the most underrated things that happened.

For years, the Titans ran through Kickers and couldn’t find any stability. However, they brought on Randy Bullock from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, and he hit 80 percent of his field goals, giving them more stability at the position that they have had in maybe a decade.

You don’t think Cox had something to do with that? There’s a reason Tennessee football’s long snapper from the Lane Kiffin days was re-signed. Given the fact that place kicking has the greatest impact on the game outside of punting, Cox doesn’t get the respect he deserves. They turned Justin Tucker into a superstar in Baltimore. Don’t forget that.