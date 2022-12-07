Top 10 Finalists Announced for 2022 Mr. Texas Football

HOUSTON – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the leading publication for all things football in Texas, and the TaxAct Texas Bowl proudly announce the top 10 Finalists for the Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award presented by Kroger.

As a longtime partner of the TaxAct Texas Bowl and a proud supporter of Texas high school football, Kroger is teaming up with Mr. Texas Football as the award’s presenting partner this year.

Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Each week, fans are given a chance to vote for the player of the week on TexasFootball.com. Voting ends Dec. 20 at 11:59 pm and the Winner of the 2022 Mr. Texas Football Award presented by Kroger will be announced prior to the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which will be played at NRG Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022, featuring the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Previous recipients of the award include 2018 Heisman Trophy Winner and No. 1 overall pick QB Kyler Murray (2013 and 2014, Allen), 2012 Heisman Trophy Winner QB Johnny Manziel (2010, Kerrville Tivy), former Texas Longhorns RB Johnathan Gray (2011, Aledo), former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Jacquizz Rodgers (2007, Lamar Consolidated), current Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders (2017, Denton Ryan) and former Dallas Cowboys QB Garrett Gilbert (2008, Lake Travis). Former China Spring quarterback and current Lamar University RB Major Bowden took home the award in 2021.

The TaxAct Texas Bowl will continue its annual tradition of pinning the Big 12 against the SEC, with tickets available at TaxActTexasBowl.com.

For more information on the Mr. Texas Football Award presented by Kroger, visit TaxActTexasBowl.com or TexasFootball.com.

2022 Mr. Texas Football Finalists

QB Cash McCollum, China Spring

QB Jackson Arnold, Denton Guyer

QB Austin Novosad, Dripping Springs

RB Rueben Owens, El Campo

RB Dalton Brooks, Shiner

WR Johntay Cook, DeSoto

WR Dre’lon Miller, Silsbee

DE Colton Vasek, Austin Westlake

ATH David Amador, Galena Park North Shore

ATH Terry Bussey, Timpson

About the TaxAct Texas Bowl

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is owned and operated by ESPN Events and managed locally by Lone Star Sports & Entertainment. The Bowl annually showcases teams from the Big 12 and the SEC, two of the country’s premier athletic conferences. Through the years, the TaxAct Texas Bowl has been a tremendous success both on and off the field. Since 2014 the game is the most attended Bowl in the country outside of the “New Year’s 6” games. The Bowl has also generated an average of $40 million annually for the Houston economy and has contributed over $2.1 million in financial support to DePelchin Children’s Center, The Bowl’s official charitable beneficiary and one of the oldest children’s organizations in the city.

About Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

For more than 62 years, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has been “the bible” to millions of football fans across the Lone Star State. The annual summer edition of the Magazine remains a rite of passage for all Texans, previewing every football team in the state — from the rabid world of Texas high school football, through the college ranks, and into the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Over the course of six decades, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football remains the undisputed leader in Texas high school football, Texas college football and more.

TexasFootball.com is the online home of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, covering high school football, college football and recruiting across the Lone Star State. From thought-provoking commentary to videos to podcasts to its daily live show, nobody covers football in Texas like TexasFootball.com.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million Associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating # ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our Newsroom and Investor relations site.