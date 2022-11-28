Clint Dempsey astonishingly scored within the opening 30 seconds against Ghana.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is ongoing, and players are doing everything to get their names on the scoresheet. While Enner Valencia leads the race for the Golden Boot with three goals, many like Bukayo Saka, Ferran Torres and Lionel Messi are not far behind with two goals each. So far, the tournament has witnessed many amazing goals — From Richarlison’s acrobatic kick against Serbia to Messi’s long-range power shot against Mexico.

There’s always a different level of excitement when there’s an early goal. It makes the match more tense and forces the lagging side to intensify their game. So far, the fastest goal scored in the FIFA World cup 2022 is by Alphonso Davies within the opening 68 seconds, a header against Croatia. But even this fast is not enough to make it to the top 10 fastest World Cup goals in the record books. There are more goals ahead in the list of fastest goals scored in world cup history.

Here we take a look at the top 10 fastest goals scored in FIFA World Cup history.

10. Adalbert Desu (Romania) – 50 seconds

At the same time as its predecessor, the goal came against Peru in the first edition of the World Cup in 1930 in Uruguay. Romania defeated Peru in this game by a scoreline of 3-1, but they both failed to qualify from the group stages.

9. Florian Albert (Hungary) – 50 seconds

The Hungarian registered this goal against Bulgaria in the 1962 World Cup in Uruguay. Hungary scored six goals against Bulgaria in this game. Hungary went on until the quarter-finals only to be knocked out by Czechoslovakia.

8. Bernard Lacombe (France) – 37 seconds

The Frenchman scored this goal against Italy in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. Italy fought back and won the match two goals to one.

7. Arne Nyberg (Sweden) – 35 seconds

The 1938 World Cup saw two of the fastest goals of all time both clocked at the same time. The Swedish international scored this goal against Hungary in the semi-finals. Hungary thrashed Sweden by scoring five and conceding only one and advanced to the tournament final.

6. Emile Veinante (France) – 35 seconds

The French international scored the goal against Belgium in the 1938 FIFA World cup edition in France. The French won the match on their home soil, 3-1.

5. Clint Dempsey (USA) – 30 seconds

The most recent one in the tally, this goal came against Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup edition in Brazil. Dempsey cutting through a defender scored this goal to give USA the lead in a Group G match. USA won the match 2-1 and Dempsey got a record to his name.

4. Bryan Robson (England) – 27 seconds

Just three seconds behind the former one, the Englishman Bryan Robson scored this goal against France in the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. England won the match 3-1, with Bryan Robson scoring a brace.

3. Ernst Lehner (Germany) – 24 seconds

Lehner scored the goal against Austria in the 1934 FIFA World Cup in Italy. The goal came in the third-place play-off match. Germany eventually won the game and were third in the tournament.

2. Vaclav Masek (Czech Republic) – 16 seconds

The Czech international scored this goal against Mexico in the 1962 World Cup in Chile. It was a group-stage match that Mexico won. But Masek was able to print his name in the World Cup record books by scoring the earliest goal of that time only to be broken by Hakan Sukur 40 years later.

1. Hakan Sukur (Turkey) – 11 seconds

The all-time top-scorer for Turkey scored this amazing goal within just 11 seconds of the opening whistle. The goal came against South Korea in a playoff match for third place in the 2002 World Cup. The former Turkish international is now living in the USA in exile.

