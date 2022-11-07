Top 10 fan bases in men’s college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz
The undoubted 6th man on the floor for men’s college basketball teams is their passionate fan base who take to the stands to show support. These fans will be sure to have Arenas rocking around the Nation this season.
- Kansas: The Jayhawks never disappoint — ever. And they’ve got a title contender again.
- Indiana: The Hoosiers are the pick to win the Big Ten making Assembly Hall the place to be this season.
- North Carolina: The Tar Heels are a national runner-up, making the Smith Center a tremendous atmosphere.
- Kentucky: The Wildcats always have a packed house and a passionate fan base on-site and online. Having a Winner again helps.
- Auburn: Bruce Pearl has the Tigers a happening every home game. The Tigers will be in the thick of the race, too.
AWESOME ARENAS: The top places to watch men’s college basketball
- Illinois: The Illini have consistently had a tremendous home court. Having a potential Big Ten Champion again will make it even better.
- Duke: Expect the Cameron Crazies to be just as passionate for Jon Scheyer as they were for Coach K here in Year 1 of the Scheyer Era.
- Arkansas: Eric Musselman has Bud Walton a chaotic site again. The Hogs will have the rims rocking.
RELATED: 10 coaches on the rise in men’s college basketball
- Gonzaga: The Kennel is one of the best home courts. It’s small, loud and imposing with a terrific student section.
- Creighton: The Bluejays are the pick in the Big East and Omaha has always been in love with this program.