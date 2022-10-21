Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

The NFL Draft is the critical component in the team-building process. General managers, scouts and coaches are hoping to plug holes with top prospects, but the best teams also find key contributors in the mid-to-late rounds.

During my Scouting days, I would grade prospects based on how much they could theoretically contribute to the team in the first few years. While everyone expects a first-round pick to make an immediate impact as a starter or top reserve, the prospects selected in the second and third rounds are generally viewed as solid backups with the potential to develop into starters down the road.

Players taken in Rounds 4 through 7 are viewed as developmental prospects who will hopefully provide initial returns as quality backups or special team standouts. They are rarely seen as Day 1 contributors, unless a character concern or medical issue forces Scouts to deduct points from the final draft grade.

When I was working for the Carolina Panthers back in the aughts, I got a first-hand look at Steve Smith’s rise from third-round return specialist to first-team All-Pro wide receiver. The diminutive pass catcher, who’s now my colleague at NFL Media, exceeded all expectations by becoming a true alpha WR1. Shoot, he was the last guy to win the receiving triple crown before Cooper Kupp accomplished the feat last season.

Although it is rare for a team to uncover a hidden gem as staggeringly productive as Smith beyond Round 1, the league is full of players who outperform their draft status. And although we’re only six weeks into the first regular season for the Class of 2022, this group has plenty of non-first-rounders making their presence felt right off the bat. Time will tell if these Rookies are able to sustain their hot starts and develop into legitimate superstars, but they’ve certainly made a great first impression.