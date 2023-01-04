Top 10 college football teams by average home attendance in 2022
Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently took a look at the highest average home attendance numbers for the 2022 college football season.
Texas Landed among the top 10 after breaking a few attendance records early in the season. The Longhorns set an attendance record at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Week 2 for the Alabama game with 105, 213 fans in attendance.
In Week 3 vs. UTSA, Texas drew another large crowd of 102,520 fans. It is the first time since 2018 that Texas had back-to-back crowds of over 100,000 fans. The combined attendance over those two games is the largest two-game total in stadium history.
Steve Sarkisian appears to have the Texas program headed in the right direction with another top-five recruiting class arriving on campus soon. Tennessee is the only other program that had a higher year-over-year percentage rise in attendance than Texas.
Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 teams by average home attendance in 2022.
Florida Gators (87,180)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs (92,746)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M Aggies (97,213)
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide (98,981)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Longhorns (100,242)
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee Volunteers (100,532)
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers (100,596)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes (104,663)
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State Nittany Lions (107,379)
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines (110,246)
Bryon Houlgrave/The Register/USA TODAY NETWORK
Story Originally appeared on Longhorns Wire