Top 10 college football teams by average home attendance in 2022

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently took a look at the highest average home attendance numbers for the 2022 college football season.

Texas Landed among the top 10 after breaking a few attendance records early in the season. The Longhorns set an attendance record at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Week 2 for the Alabama game with 105, 213 fans in attendance.

In Week 3 vs. UTSA, Texas drew another large crowd of 102,520 fans. It is the first time since 2018 that Texas had back-to-back crowds of over 100,000 fans. The combined attendance over those two games is the largest two-game total in stadium history.

Steve Sarkisian appears to have the Texas program headed in the right direction with another top-five recruiting class arriving on campus soon. Tennessee is the only other program that had a higher year-over-year percentage rise in attendance than Texas.

Here’s a look at 247Sports’ top 10 teams by average home attendance in 2022.

Florida Gators (87,180)

Georgia Bulldogs (92,746)

Texas A&M Aggies (97,213)

Alabama Crimson Tide (98,981)

Texas Longhorns (100,242)

Tennessee Volunteers (100,532)

LSU Tigers (100,596)

Ohio State Buckeyes (104,663)

Penn State Nittany Lions (107,379)

Michigan Wolverines (110,246)

