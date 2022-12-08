Top 10 Clubs with most goals at FIFA World Cup 2022

The quarter-finals of the Qatar tournament is set to be underway soon

Top eight teams have been finalized which will battle for the Semi Finals spots. The biggest footballing event has seen some amazing performances by players from around the world. Players from the top five European Leagues have impressed the world with their performance, especially in terms of goals. A total of 148 goals have been scored so far in the World Cup in Qatar. Many of these goals came from top club players.

Here are the top 10 Clubs with the most goals at FIFA World Cup 2022:

Atletico Madrid (4 Goals)

The Spanish has a total of 12 players representing their respective countries in the World Cup in Qatar. They have managed to score four goals in the tournament so far. Alvaro Morata is dominating the list with three goals. One goal is scored by Joao Felix.

Ajax (4 Goals)

11 players are from the Holland club representing their country on the World Cup stage. Most of the players, a total of seven, are in the Netherlands squad. Ajax players have scored four goals so far in the tournament. Mohammed Kudus is leading the list scoring 2 goals, the other two are scored by Klaassen and Blind each.

Benfica (4 Goals)

Six Benfica players are participating in the World Cup in Qatar. They managed to score four goals. Goncalo Ramos is top of the list with his amazing and the only Hattrick so far in the World Cup. The other goal is scored by the young Argentine Enzo Fernandes.

Fenerbahçe (4 Goals)

The only Turkish club in the list has four goals scored by their players in the World Cup in Qatar. Enner Valencia has scored the most with three of those four goals and the remaining one is scored by the Belgian Batshuayi.

AC Milan (5 Goals)

The Serie A title Defenders have six players representing their respective nations in the World Cup in Qatar. Milan is currently second in the league after Napoli. Milan players have scored five goals all together. Oliver Giroud and Rafael Leao are the only two scorers from Milan with three and two goals respectively.

Tottenham (5 Goals)

Another English club whose players are rocking the World Cup this year. They are having a decent year in the league and are somewhat constant presence in the top four. A total of 11 players are participating in the World Cup. Tottenham players have registered five goals so far. Richarlison has scored three goals and Harry Kane and Perisic have scored a goal each.

Chelsea (6 Goals)

12 players are representing their nation from the London club. Chelsea are not in the form which the fans expect them to be in and there have been many confusions after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. However, Chelsea players are doing well in the World Cup in Qatar. They have managed to score six goals so far, with Kai Havertz scoring two goals, the most by any Chelsea player so far. Koulibaly, Pulisic, Sterling and Ziyech have scored only one goal.

Manchester City (6 Goals)

After Barcelona, ​​the club with the most players in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is Manchester City. The club are performing as per the expectations and are 2n.d in the Premier League, with Arsenal challenging their Supremacy this year. Manchester City players have scored a total of six goals so far in the tournament. leading the list is young Argentine Sensation Julian Alvarez with two goals to his name. Remaining goals are scored by Grealish, Foden, Gundogen and Akanji, one each.

Manchester United (6 Goals)

Rashford has scored 3 goals in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Ironically the fans have made the case that the players from Manchester United play well when they are representing their national side in the World Cup. But Apart jokes, the Red Devils are amazing in this World Cup, even Harry Maguire. They have scored six goals in the tournament so far. Marcus Rashford has scored the most, three goals, followed by Bruno Fernandes with two goals. Casemiro has scored the last one.

FC Barcelona (8 Goals)

A total of 17 Barcelona players were called for their respective national duty, a world record. They are the club with the most players in the World Cup in Qatar. Most of them are in the Spanish Squad (8), a majority in the Spanish Squad too. Many Barcelona players have proven their metal in this World Cup with Gavi, Pedri, Dembele and Frenkie De Jong to name a few. FCB players have managed to score a total of eight goals in this World Cup so far. Most goals came by Lewandowski and Ferran Torres who scored two goals each. Christensen, Depay, De Jong and Gavi are with other players on the list with a goal each

Paris St. Germain (10 Goals)

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe has scored 5 goals in the World Cup 2022 already

The French Giants are top of the list of goal scorers by club. The club is in amazing form in the French which is evidenced by the standout performance by Parisian players in this World Cup in Qatar. PSG are undefeated in the Ligue 1 so far and are hoping to continue that. A total of 11 players from PSG participated with eight players still in competition. Kylian Mbappe is leading the list of goal scorers from PSG in this World Cup. Other players include Lionel Messi with 3 goals and Neymar and Soler with a goal each.

