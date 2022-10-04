Top-10 class of 2025 5-star Meleek Thomas planning to visit IU basketball – The Daily Hoosier

Midweek 9:15 pm tips aren’t always conducive to visits by high school athletes, but Indiana will no doubt try its best to leverage a marquee matchup against North Carolina on Nov. 30 for that purpose.

Previously we told you in-state class of 2025 products Jalen Haralson and Trent Sisley will be guests of IU at the game.

Over the weekend, 247Sports national Analyst Adam Finklestein reported another elite 2025 prospect will be an attendee – Pennsylvania based guard Meleek Thomas. Indiana offered Thomas a couple of weeks ago.

Finkelstein wrote Thomas was the “most impressive underclassman” over the weekend at the Wooten 150 Camp in Texas, adding:

“He made some Mistakes typical of young players as he was a little wild and ball dominant in moments, but the Sheer Talent was glaring. He was smooth with the ball, able to create with his dribble, knocking down shots, and showing positive instincts and energy. Combine that with his positional size and a frame that is only just beginning to fill out, and it’s easy to see why schools are already taking notice.”

The 6-foot-4 Lincoln Park School (Midland, Penn.) product averaged 18.9 points as a high school freshman. For AAU he played with the New Heights Lightning on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer.

Thomas is rated a top-25 5-star in his class by all of the major outlets.

