Top 10 Bayern Munich Goals of 2022

Bayern Munich have scored quite a few goals in the past year. It seems Julian Nagelsmann’s team has taken the red hot attacking aspect from Hansi Flick’s and continued the trend. Here are the best of the bunch, the top 10 goals that Bayern scored this season.

#10. Kingsley Coman vs Union Berlin

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bundesliga Matchday 27, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 4-0

Kicking off the list is Lisbon Hero Kingsley Coman, who this time makes the cut with a domestic golazo. After receiving a seemingly harmless pass from Lucas Hernandez, Coman took a single touch before curling a powerful shot right into the far corner. To be completely honest, the goalkeeper probably should have saved it, but maybe the shot was too fast, maybe it was too strong. Whatever the case was, it was a wonderful piece of work, and Coman helped Bayern on their way to a convincing 4-0 win.

#9. Jamal Musiala vs FC Augsburg

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

DFB-Pokal Second Round, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 4-2, FT: 5-2

Two of Bayern’s brightest youngsters combined for this goal. Alphonso Davies chased the ball down to the corner flag, then nutmegged a defender and passed to Jamal Musiala. Musiala then made a slight feint or two before curling the ball into the far corner. The finish was a peach on its own, but Davies’ nutmeg in the build-up elevates the goal’s quality from good to great. Davies would go on to score himself as Bayern romped to a big win.

#8. Leroy Sane vs Viktoria Plzeň

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 3, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 5-0

We’ve seen goals in the Bundesliga and the Pokal, now it’s time for the Champions League, starting off with this goal against minnows Viktoria Plzeň. This was in the home leg of the double header against the Czechs. Leroy Sané made a mazy Solo run through the opposing defense and found himself at the edge of the penalty area. The German international then fired a looping shot that soared over the goalkeeper’s outstretched fingers into the roof of the net. It was only the first of many more that Bayern would score that day, but this was easily the best of the bunch. In a way, it was reminiscent of Serge Gnabry’s Solo goal against Olympique Lyon in 2020 on the way to the treble.

#7. Leroy Sane vs SC Freiburg

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bundesliga Matchday 10, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 3-0, FT: 5-0

Hello again, Leroy. It’s common knowledge that Sané’s long range Screamers aren’t limited to the Champions League. In a Mammoth Clash against top four challengers Freiburg, Bayern were already up two goals when Sané struck. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting played a simple one-two with Sané, backheeling the ball into the German’s path. Sané didn’t hesitate to fire a powerful and speedy curler into the back of the net, rooting goalkeeper Mark Flekken to the spot. Bayern ran out convincing winners thanks to a couple more goals, but the game was pretty much done and dusted with Sané’s finish.

#6. Mathys Tel vs SV Werder Bremen

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bundesliga Matchday 14, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 6-1, FT: 6-1

The youngest goalscorer on this list makes his appearance with a fine finish. Bayern were playing their final home game of the year, and were four goals up and cruising with just about ten minutes to go. Enter Mathys Tel. The French starlet spearheaded a counterattack down Bremen’s defense and, despite having better options on his side, took on the challenge himself and smashed a Piledriver right in off the crossbar, with his weak foot no less. He probably would have been reprimanded a bit for not passing the ball if he had failed to score, but if there’s ever a time for a youngster to try something different, it’s when you’re 5-1 up in the closing stages of a home game.

#5. Leon Goretzka vs Viktoria Köln

Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

DFB-Pokal First Round, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 5-0, FT: 5-0

Ah, the first round of the Pokal, where you play against teams you’ve probably never heard of before. Viktoria Köln was one such team. Bayern made short work of the Billy Goats’ Neighbors with a rather experimental lineup and treated them to a wonderful display of attacking football, along with a few golazos. Take this one, for example. Leon Goretzka received the ball deep in midfield and began charging towards the goal. After running half the length of the field, Goretzka coolly slotted the ball into the bottom corner for probably his best solo goal of his career. It was also probably Leroy Sané’s easiest assist of his career. Speaking of Sané…

#4. Leroy Sane vs RB Leipzig

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

2022 DFL Supercup

Goal Scored: 5-3, FT: 5-3

The man with the crazy hair makes a hat trick of Appearances on this list, this time in the DFL-Supercup. Bayern had already scored four goals, but a late Leipzig fightback was leaving both sets of fans on the edge of their seats. In the dying seconds of stoppage time, a last ditch effort from Leipzig was cleared away, right into the path of Sané. The German Winger ran with all his might towards the other end of the field, now with only a defender and the goalkeeper to beat. He feinted onto his right foot, bamboozling the two players before settling on his preferred left foot to roll the ball into the net, sealing Bayern’s win and yet another Trophy to add to their cabinet. It was a goal of skill and determination, probably what best defines Bayern as a team.

#3. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting vs Internazionale Milan

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League Group C Matchday 6, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 2-0, FT: 2-0

Bayern’s win over Barcelona in their penultimate group game of the Champions League meant that nothing could topple them from the top spot in Group C. Julian Nagelsmann’s men didn’t take things too easy, though, and easily dispatched fellow knockout advancers Inter. The game was nothing special, apart from this stunner in the second half. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who’s enjoying quite a career Renaissance at Bayern, received the ball from Alphonso Davies and let loose a screamer from around 30 yards out right into the top corner. Few would have thought Choupo would be capable of such things, and yet, here he is. Lewandowski who?

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bundesliga Matchday 31, 2021/22

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 3-1

This list wouldn’t be complete without a goal against Dortmund. It was Bayern’s last step towards the Meisterschale, and it just so happened to be against their title rivals. But Bayern were Bayern, and they went ahead early in the game. Joshua Kimmich’s corner was headed back by Leon Goretzka to Serge Gnabry, who controlled the ball with his chest before unleashing a powerful volley from the edge of the penalty area. Buoyed by Gnabry’s golazo, Bayern went on to win 3-1 and secured a historic tenth Bundesliga title in a row, becoming the first team in Europe’s top five leagues to achieve such a feat.

#1. Joshua Kimmich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Bundesliga Matchday 1, 2022/23

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 6-1

The opening day of the Bundesliga is always special, and it’s interesting to see what kind of goal will end up being the first of the new season. Will it be one that goes off one’s backside from a yard out, or will it be spectacular? In this case, it was the latter. Joshua Kimmich lined up for a free kick almost forty yards from the goal, too far for a direct shot. Or was it? Spotting a gap, Kimmich arrowed the ball right onto the near post and into the net, catching everyone by surprise. It was a goal worthy of opening day, and it was probably one of the most outstanding free kicks in Bayern history. Bayern scored five more and emerged victorious at a ground that was always traditionally tough, with Kimmich’s belter Proving to be the best of the day – and the year.