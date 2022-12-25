Top 10 Basketball Shoes of 2023 to Get Your Feet Ready for the Court

This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.

Basketball players know how important it is to have a quality pair of shoes to take on the court.

Whether you need comfort, traction or cushioning, all of these things are essential to running and maneuvering on the court and having the right shoes is essential. With that in mind, here is a selection of the top 10 basketball shoes of 2023 which will help you find the perfect pair.

Check Out Our Review of the Best Basketball Shoes of 2023

This year has seen some great performers when it comes to basketball and picking out the top 10 shoes was no easy task. Before we get into the list, here are three Honorable Mentions with good performance but that just missed out on the top 10: Nike Zoom Freak 4, Jordan Luca 1, and Puma Court Rider 2. The top 10 performers of the year, after much consideration and review, are as follows:

Number 10: Under Armor Hover Havoc 5

The Hover Havoc 3 from Under Armor is a dark horse pick this year and its performance is easily top-notch. Its compressive cushioning, minimum weight and great traction make it a shoe worthy of the top ten performance list. The Clone upper provides a secure and cozy fit for your feet, and the ventilation holes and mesh parts boost its breathability.

Number 9: PUMA MB2

PUMA’s MB2, the second signature shoes of Malaysia Ball, offers excellent impact protection with the PUMA nitrofoam, good compression and responsiveness, and great traction. The only downsides are its instep pick-up being annoying, and it being a tad hard to put on.

Number 8: Weight 8082

The Weight 8082 has an amazing grip and its Traction is very squeaky and gives you the ability to get to a hard stop with no problems. The regular version is already good enough and its cushion setup is satisfactory. It is also rifle friendly.

Number 7: Adidas Harden Vol. 6

The Harden Vol 6 from Adidas is one of the best on the market. This shoe has a full lens Boost set up, midsole at heel cushioning which is just the right amount, a herringbone Traction pattern which works extremely well, and is durable for outdoor use. The Achilles cushion pods in the collar provide a nice memory foam type of support. The only downside is that it is not breathable.

Number 6: LeBron 20

The LeBron 20 is lighter than most other LeBron shoes and its cushion set up is improved with the Kush tongue foam, giving it a smooth ride. The Traction is also excellent, including on the clear translucent Milky one and the pink leather version. The shoe is also flexible and breathable due to its knit version.

Number 5: New Balance Two-Way V2

The Shock New Balance Two-Way V2 may surprise you with its Lightweight build, but don’t be fooled, it can certainly get the job done. The cushioning set up is excellent with full lens fuel cell, the Traction is very squeaky and works perfectly in indoor gyms, and the step in comfort is amazing.

Number 4: Curry Three

The Curry Three by Under Armor perfectly fuses running shoe ingredients into a basketball model and is one of the most comfortable shoes this year. The cushion is smooth and responsive, while the trash and performance is top-notch. It offers a snug fit, good impact protection and a low to the ground core feel.

Number 3: New Balance Two-Way V3

The V3 of the New Balance Two-Way is superior to the V2, with better absorption and better durability. The Traction is still great and it’s a very bouncy shoe for a nice transition for Landing and take offs, with the right amount of caging.

Number 2: Weight Zoom Freak 10

The Weight Zoom Freak 10 is almost perfect. It has no weaknesses, and its cushioning with the Full Lens Boom setup is a rare find. The midsole is soft and responsive and the shoe is squeaky and has an excellent grip on the floor.

Number 1: Nike PG6

Finally, the number one spot goes to the Nike PG6. This shoe can get the job done when it comes to traction, cushioning, and impact protection and it has a great fit and affordability. All in all, the PG6 is a safe yet very good pick.

Conclusion

With so many great performers, these top ten shoes bring you the perfect basketball experience. Depending on what type of performance and comfort you desire, there is something for everyone. Pick your favorite and get ready to take on the court.