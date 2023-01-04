‘Tootsie’ coming to Walton Arts Center Jan. 17 – Fayetteville Flyer

(Courtesy)

A Tony Award-winning musical is coming to town later this month.

Tootsie, a new musical based on the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman, is coming to Walton Arts Center Jan. 17-22.

The show is considered a “love letter to the ups and downs of a career in theater.”

From the description of the show:

tootsie, called “musical Comedy heaven” by Rolling Stone tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. The musical is based on the 1982 Dustin Hoffman movie of the same name and features new original hits like “I Won’t Let You Down” and “What’s Gonna Happen.” With engaging Choreography and creative lyrics, Tootsie is sure to get you tapping along.

The show features the Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek, who also composed music for hits such as The Band’s Visit, The Full Monty and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Performances are set for Jan. 17 and 18 at 7 pm, Jan. 20 at 8 pm, Jan. 21 at 2 and 8 pm, and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m

Tickets to the show start at $41, available now at waltonartscenter.org,