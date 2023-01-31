“Took a Massive Dump at Halftime” – Brazilian Soccer Superstar Shockingly Loses 13lbs During a Game Sending Fans Into a Frenzy

Soccer is full of bizarre stories. It is the biggest sport in the world and because of its widespread popularity, weird things keep happening somewhere on the planet. A recent report revealed that one player lost an unthinkable amount of weight during a single soccer game.

As strange as this story would sound, it is more blown because of the hilarious reactions coming from the community. The story is right there on the level of a horse leading to the sale of Manchester United. In another one, a soccer manager took time out from soccer and made efforts to have a career in motor racing.

Fans remember these stories because they have an element of intrigue that will always catch eyes. Today’s story is the same but it is more recent. Recent, as in, just a couple of days ago. It is coming straight from the Brazilian top-tier league.

The player lost 13lbs in a single game

Soccer is a physically intensive game. Players normally lose weight during a game as they run and consume energy at an unbelievable rate. However, even to experts, Brazilian soccer star Hulk did something that seems so farfetched. Brazilian news outlet ‘Record’ reported that Hulk lost 13 lbs during the last game on the 29th.

28th September 2022 Belo Horizonte, Brazil: Hulk of Atl& xe9tico Mineiro challenges Murilo of Palmeiras, during the matchbetween Atl& xe9tico Mineiro and Palmeiras, at the Est& xe1dio do Mineir& xe3o PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK ActionPlus12431263 GledstonxTavares

The report found its way to Reddit, where soccer fans had all kinds of reactions. One fan whose reaction got the most upvotes wrote, “Maybe they took a Massive dump at halftime.Another fan brought the obvious wordplay in his name and brought the superhero Hulk into the picture. They wrote, “Isn’t that the point? When the stress is over, he shrinks back to being Dr Robert Banner?“One said, “Does the guy shed skin while running?“

While some fans made fun of the situation, others had serious things to say like, “him starting the match at almost 98kg is more impressive to me. What an absolute unit.” “Hilariously, his BMI (Body Mass Index) for his height and weight says that he is obese. Shows how a BMI reading is pretty stupid. ” “Is that physically possible?“The Hulk is healthy and getting ready for the next game.

The guy who left soccer for Rally racing

In another old yet developing story, former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Andre Villas-Boas is expecting his return to soccer for one last time. His statement came as he is currently jumping back and forth between soccer and Rally car racing.

According to him, he would like to manage a national team and prepare them for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. What are your views on the Hulk losing 13 lbs in a 120-minute span? Do you think any other player would achieve this feat? Tell us in the comments.