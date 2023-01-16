Too-early Michigan football 2023 spring ball depth chart

While there’s still a long way to go until the 2023 season opener, the nucleus of the team has been set, now that we know who’s staying and who’s going from the Michigan football team.

The players who were going to go to the NFL have all (essentially) announced they would be departing, while those who plan to stay have announced their return. The Wolverines got a bevy of incoming transfers and have eight early enrollees on hand, as well.

With that in mind, with spring ball coming up in a matter of months, here is who we believe leads at each position and the depth behind them. Bold denotes expected starting status.

Quarterback

Photo: Isaiah Hole

JJ McCarthy

Davis Warren

Jack Tuttle

Alex Orji

Jayden Denegall

Running back

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Blake Corum

Donovan Edwards

CJ Stokes

Tavierre Dunlap

Isaiah Gash

Cole Cabana

Benjamin Hall

Wide receiver

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cornelius Johnson

Roman Wilson

AJ Henning

Darrius Clemons

Tyler Morris

Amorion Walker

Christian Dixon

Eamonn Dennis

Semaj Morgan

Frederick Moore

Tight end

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Colston Loveland

AJ Barner

Matt Hibner

Max Bredeson

Marlin Klein

Zack Marshall

Offensive tackle

Photo: Isaiah Hole

LaDarius Henderson

Karsen Barnhart

Trent Jones

Jeff Persi

Myles Hinton

Tristan Bounds

Alessandro Lorenzetti

Interior Offensive line

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Zak Zinter

Trevor Keegan

Drake Nugent

Raheem Anderson

Gio El-Hadi

Reece Atteberry

Andrew Gentry

Greg Crippen

Connor Jones

Dom Giudice

Amir Herring

Defensive tackle

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Chris Jenkins

Mason Graham

Rayshaun’s Benny

Kenneth Grant

Cam Goode

Ike Iwunnah

Edge rusher

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Josiah Stewart

Jaylen Harrell

Braiden McGregor

Derrick Moore

TJ Guy

Kechaun Bennett

Tyler McLaurin

Linebacker

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Junior Colson

Mike Barrett

Ernest Hausmann

Nikhai Hill-Green

Kalel Mullings

Jimmy Rolder

Joey Velazquez

Micah Pollard

Jaydon Hood

Safety

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rod Moore

Makari Paige

RJ Moten

Keon Sabb

Kody Jones

Zeke Berry

Damani Dent

Cornerback

Will Johnson

Mike Sainristil

Ja’Den McBurrows

German Green

Myles Pollard

Jayaire Hill

Cam Calhoun

Kicker/Punter

Photo: Isaiah Hole

