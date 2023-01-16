Too-early Michigan football 2023 spring ball depth chart
While there’s still a long way to go until the 2023 season opener, the nucleus of the team has been set, now that we know who’s staying and who’s going from the Michigan football team.
The players who were going to go to the NFL have all (essentially) announced they would be departing, while those who plan to stay have announced their return. The Wolverines got a bevy of incoming transfers and have eight early enrollees on hand, as well.
With that in mind, with spring ball coming up in a matter of months, here is who we believe leads at each position and the depth behind them. Bold denotes expected starting status.
Quarterback
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
JJ McCarthy
-
Davis Warren
-
Jack Tuttle
-
Alex Orji
-
Jayden Denegall
Running back
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
-
Blake Corum
-
Donovan Edwards
-
CJ Stokes
-
Tavierre Dunlap
-
Isaiah Gash
-
Cole Cabana
-
Benjamin Hall
Wide receiver
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
Cornelius Johnson
-
Roman Wilson
-
AJ Henning
-
Darrius Clemons
-
Tyler Morris
-
Amorion Walker
-
Christian Dixon
-
Eamonn Dennis
-
Semaj Morgan
-
Frederick Moore
Tight end
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
Colston Loveland
-
AJ Barner
-
Matt Hibner
-
Max Bredeson
-
Marlin Klein
-
Zack Marshall
Offensive tackle
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
LaDarius Henderson
-
Karsen Barnhart
-
Trent Jones
-
Jeff Persi
-
Myles Hinton
-
Tristan Bounds
-
Alessandro Lorenzetti
Interior Offensive line
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
Zak Zinter
-
Trevor Keegan
-
Drake Nugent
-
Raheem Anderson
-
Gio El-Hadi
-
Reece Atteberry
-
Andrew Gentry
-
Greg Crippen
-
Connor Jones
-
Dom Giudice
-
Amir Herring
Defensive tackle
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
-
Chris Jenkins
-
Mason Graham
-
Rayshaun’s Benny
-
Kenneth Grant
-
Cam Goode
-
Ike Iwunnah
Edge rusher
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
Josiah Stewart
-
Jaylen Harrell
-
Braiden McGregor
-
Derrick Moore
-
TJ Guy
-
Kechaun Bennett
-
Tyler McLaurin
Linebacker
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
-
Junior Colson
-
Mike Barrett
-
Ernest Hausmann
-
Nikhai Hill-Green
-
Kalel Mullings
-
Jimmy Rolder
-
Joey Velazquez
-
Micah Pollard
-
Jaydon Hood
Safety
Photo: Isaiah Hole
-
Rod Moore
-
Makari Paige
-
RJ Moten
-
Keon Sabb
-
Kody Jones
-
Zeke Berry
-
Damani Dent
Cornerback
-
Will Johnson
-
Mike Sainristil
-
Ja’Den McBurrows
-
German Green
-
Myles Pollard
-
Jayaire Hill
-
Cam Calhoun
Kicker/Punter
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire