TonyBet to Sponsor Latvian men’s national handball team

By Peter Lynch

TonyBet has become the official sponsor of the Latvian men’s national handball team.

As noted by the Latvian Handball Federation (LHF), the agreement comes ahead of the Qualifying matches of the 2024 EHF European Men’s Handball Championship.

The LHF added that Latvian handball is currently undergoing many changes, such as the recruitment of new coaches, the involvement of young players and the development of youth handball, along with new collaborations and the development of financial support.

“We are truly grateful that Latvian supporters see a perspective for handball and are ready to support it!” said LHF General Secretary Liga Birina. “Latvian handball continues to develop and the arrival of new supporters and cooperation partners on the horizon is a good sign that we are going in the right direction!

“Thank you, TonyBet Latvia for the support and cooperation! We wish the Latvian national team to achieve the set goals and good luck in the future.”

Founded in 2011, TonyBet operates on the SoftLabs Gaming platform, and is represented by six official licenses and nine international offices in multiple jurisdictions around the world. The company has supported a variety of sports over the years, including football, basketball, volleyball and racing.

Country Manager of TonyBet in Latvia Valters Rozmanis commented: “We are proud to partner with the Latvian men’s handball team for the first time. Handball is one of the five most popular team sports in Latvia and has a long history. We highly appreciate its successes in recent years.

“When we saw such an opportunity to establish cooperation, we didn’t think twice. There is an interesting qualification cycle ahead of us, which we will be happy to follow.”

Earlier this month, US Integrity and TonyBet Group announced they were teaming up, as the latter prepares to launch in the Canadian regulated sports betting market.