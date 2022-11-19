TonyBet becomes the new Sponsor of the Latvian men’s national handball team

The Latvian Handball Federation has reached an agreement with the online Gaming brand TonyBet, set to become the new official Sponsor of the Latvian men’s national team. The agreement comes ahead of the Qualifying matches of EHF Euro 2024.

The deal comes as Latvian handball undergoes changes that affect a number of areas – including the recruitment of new coaches, the involvement of young players and the development of youth handball – and also new collaborations and the development of financial support.

Līga Bīriņa, General Secretary of the LHFsaid: “We are truly grateful that Latvian supporters see a perspective for handball and are ready to support it. Latvian handball continues to develop and the arrival of new supporters and cooperation partners on the horizon is a good sign that we are going in the right direction.”

“Thank you, TonyBet Latvija for the support and cooperation! We wish the Latvian national team to achieve the set goals and good luck in the future,” the General Secretary added.

Valters Rozmanis, Country Manager of TonyBet in Latvia, also commented: “We are proud to partner with the Latvian men’s handball team for the first time. Handball is one of the five most popular team sports in Latvia and has a long history.”



Valters Rozmanis

“We highly appreciate its successes in recent years. When we saw such an opportunity to establish cooperation, we did not think twice. There is an interesting qualification cycle ahead of us, which we will be happy to follow,” he concluded.

TonyBet was founded in 2011, and over this time has supported “a variety of sports,” including soccer, basketball, volleyball, and racing. TonyBet is currently represented by six official licenses and nine international offices in multiple jurisdictions around the world. The operator debuted in the Latvian market last month.

The company has recently announced that it has inked a deal with a sports wagering monitoring company US Integrityas the brand prepares to launch in the regulated Canadian sports wagering market of Ontario. US Integrity will provide Integrity monitoring services via its proprietary Dashboard to TonyBet.

Victor Troitsin

Victor Troitsin, Chief Executive Officer of TonyBet Group, commented at the time: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at TonyBet is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with US Integrity as we expand across the regulated Canadian market. US Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining Integrity will play a Pivotal role in detecting potentially Suspicious wagering activity.”

In an exclusive interview with Yogones this month, TonyBet’s Rozmanis spoke about the firm’s recent launch in Latvia. With a strong product in this market, the company believes they have “the key to success in the long run,” and is sure to “beat current average standards,” he said.

“Our aim is to add markets gradually and provide qualitative alternative products to the players,” Rozmanis assured. “We have filed applications for licenses in Ontario and the Netherlands, which will be in our focus after the successful application process with local regulators.”