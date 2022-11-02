Tony Romo Expecting NFL Teams to Go After SEC Head Coach

Tennessee is in the midst of one of its best seasons in almost 20 years and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo thinks Coach Josh Heupel will be getting some attention from NFL teams this offseason.

While calling the Jaguars-Eagles game Sunday, Romo appeared to have some insight on what some NFL front offices are thinking.

“Tennessee head Coach Josh Heupel—remember he was at Central Florida when Scott Frost went undefeated, goes over here to Tennessee, brings them back now to prominence—he’ll be on the Radar for every NFL team after this year,” Romo said . “Just throwing that one out there for you.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button