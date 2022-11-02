Tony Romo Expecting NFL Teams to Go After SEC Head Coach

Tennessee is in the midst of one of its best seasons in almost 20 years and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo thinks Coach Josh Heupel will be getting some attention from NFL teams this offseason.

While calling the Jaguars-Eagles game Sunday, Romo appeared to have some insight on what some NFL front offices are thinking.

“Tennessee head Coach Josh Heupel—remember he was at Central Florida when Scott Frost went undefeated, goes over here to Tennessee, brings them back now to prominence—he’ll be on the Radar for every NFL team after this year,” Romo said . “Just throwing that one out there for you.”

In response, Jim Nantz said, “I’m looking at you and I know you know something.”

Tuesday night’s first College Football Playoff rankings had the Volunteers in the No. 1 spot and this week’s AP Poll had them at No. 2 behind only Georgia. Tennessee is 8–0 and Heupel may very well be a hot commodity should his team continue its dominance.

Overall, Heupel is 43–14 in college, leading UCF to a 28–8 record in three years after taking over for Frost following the Knights’ undefeated season in 2017. He went 7–6 in his first season at Tennessee in ’21. He served as the Offensive Coordinator at Missouri prior to his time at UCF.

Romo, who surely is well connected in the NFL after his long playing career, appears to know something no one else does.

