Tony Grimes NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more on North Carolina CB

North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. The 20-year-old junior made contributions as a freshman in 2020 before earning All-ACC Honorable mention thanks to nine pass breakups the following season. Grimes has the pedigree (former five-star recruit) and physical attributes (6-foot, 195 pounds) to establish himself as a first-round talent this fall.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Grimes, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Redshirt Junior

Redshirt Junior Height : 6-0

: 6-0 Weight : 195

: 195 Hometown : Virginia Beach, Virginia

: Virginia Beach, Virginia Interesting facts: After COVID canceled the football season, Grimes skipped his senior year of high school and enrolled at North Carolina a year early

Position: Well. 3 CB | Overall: Well. 19

high school: Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9860)

National: 28 | CB: 3 | Virginia: 1

High school accolades: Under Armor All-America Game selection, Class 5 Region A Defensive Player of the Year, Class 5 first-team all-state, two-time All-Tidewater (The Virginian-Pilot)

Check out Cam Smith’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 3 9 0.0 3 0 1 1 2021 13 47 2.0 9 0 0 0 2020 12 14 1.5 4 1 1 0

College Accolades

Honors

2021: All-ACC Honorable mention

Notable statistics

2021: T-fifth in ACC with nine pass breakups

Initial Scouting report

“Grimes was a highly touted prospect out of high school and actually enrolled a year early. He displays good feet at the line of scrimmage and has great top-end speed. When attempting to identify prospects capable of being man coverage cornerbacks in the NFL, the Virginia Beach native checks a lot of the boxes with size, speed and athleticism. His ball production has been limited, so being tested more often should paint a clearer picture of his abilities.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards