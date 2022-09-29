Tony Gonsolin Reaches Goal In Rehab Start For Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch home-field advantage through the World Series but otherwise are focused on the potential returns of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen for the playoffs.

Almonte is expected to get activated off the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, and Gonsolin may not be far behind. He pitched two scoreless innings in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, meeting the goal that was set by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Gonsolin allowed a game-opening single but still faced the minimum as he threw 27 pitches over two innings. The start was Gonsolin’s first in a game since being placed on the 15-day IL Aug. 29 because of a right forearm strain.

Assuming he doesn’t experience any sort of setback, it’s likely that Gonsolin’s next time pitching will come with the Dodgers. That could be Sunday on a regular turn through the rotation, or any game after that if the Dodgers opt to provide him with additional rest.

Beginning Friday, the Dodgers conclude the regular season with a six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies. They then will be off for five days before hosting Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 11. Game 2 is being played the following night.

Gonsolin was in the midst of a first career All-Star campaign and is on track to lead the National League in ERA before the forearm injury. It initially was not considered serious, but Gonsoli dealt with lingering discomfort that slowed his throwing progression.

They faced Gavin Lux, Hanser Alberto and Chris Taylor during a simulated game at Dodger Stadium last week.

Will Tony Gonsolin be included on the Dodgers playoff roster?

Assuming the 28-year-old continues on his current trajectory, Gonsoli figures to be included on the Dodgers’ postseason roster for the NLDS.

He won’t be fully built up, however, as Roberts explained Gonsolin likely would only be able to contribute a maximum of four innings during a start or appearance in the NLDS.

