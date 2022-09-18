Tony Finau shoots record 60 on 8,100-yard (!) course: ‘Video game golf’

Tony Finau poses for a picture after his record round in Utah earlier this week.

@tonyfinaugolf is Instagram

Most people know PGA Tour pros are really good at what they do by watching them dismantle some of the hardest courses in the world in the majors and on the PGA Tour. But it’s only when we get to see a Tour pro on a non-tournament course that we find out just how good they really are. Enter, Tony Finau.

The World No. 14 is currently enjoying some time off between the completion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the start of next week’s Presidents Cup, where he’ll be a key cog on the US team. Of course, even when they’re on vacation Tour pros tend to play golf, as Finau did this week.

On Friday, the four-time PGA Tour Winner teed it up at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Painted Valley Golf Course at the Promontory Club in Park City, Utah.

The tips at Painted Valley stretch to a Monstrous length of 8,100 yards (although players are certainly helped by the high elevation of the course).

Naturally Finau, who is one of the longest drivers on Tour, played from the back tees. Incredibly, he put together a course-record round of 60, the results of which he shared on Instagram.

Finau’s round featured 10 birdies and an eagle, without a single blemish on any of the 18 holes. Even more unbelievable? It could have been much, much better. According to a series of Instagram stories Finau posted from his banner day, his 12-under 60 also featured three lip-outs.

You can check out the footage from Finau’s Incredible round here.

