Tony Finau Shoots 60 On Course Measuring Over 8000 Yards

It’s no secret that PGA Tour players are the best in the world. Whether you are watching them on television, or in person at a tournament, their skills can wow even the best golfers on the planet.

Playing a golf course in Utah recently, that once again proved to be the case for multiple time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau, who shot a rather ridiculous 60 on a golf course that measured some 8000+ yards!

Tony Finau shot an easy 60 (-12) from 8,000+ yards Yesterday in Utah 😂(📸: @tonyfinaugolf) pic.twitter.com/cXmDyRYLLkSeptember 17, 2022 See more

The scorecard, which you can see above, included 10 birdies and an eagle, as a front nine of 31 was backed up by a back nine of 29. Rather ridiculous considering some of the holes are over 600 yards, with the opener measuring a colossal 718!

Looking at the scorecard, we would have to say the most impressive feats came at the 244-yard par 3 11th, which Finau birdied, then eagled the next hole, a 673-yard par 5. Three strokes on a 673-yard hole is rather sickening…

It isn’t the only freakish round that we have seen in 2022. Earlier this year, Australian, Ben Murphy, carded 11 birdies and 2 Eagles for a 15-under-par round of 57, whilst one golfer from Winnipeg, Canada made an eagle, Albatross and hole-in-one all in one round!