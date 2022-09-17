Tony Finau Shoots 60 On Course Measuring Over 8000 Yards

It’s no secret that PGA Tour players are the best in the world. Whether you are watching them on television, or in person at a tournament, their skills can wow even the best golfers on the planet.

Playing a golf course in Utah recently, that once again proved to be the case for multiple time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau, who shot a rather ridiculous 60 on a golf course that measured some 8000+ yards!

