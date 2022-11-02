Tony Finau Mayakoba Golf Classic Tee Times, Pairings Announced

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will play alongside Harris English and Sebastián Muñoz throughout the opening two rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba pic.twitter.com/VvhtkYmUUw — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 1, 2022

On Thursday, November 3, Finau will tee it up for the first time in the 2022/23 PGA Tour season at 10:19 am and on Friday he will begin off the 10th tee at 5:39 am

Finau Excited By PGA Tour Return

Finau has not appeared in a competitive tournament since the Presidents Cup which concluded on September 25. Following the Presidents Cup, he took a break from the game to spend time with his family and only picked up a club 12 days ago to begin preparations for his 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign.

Finau has played the Mayakoba Golf Classic 6 times and has finished inside the top 10 on 2 occasions. Most recently, Finau concluded the 2021 event in a share of 45th while in 2020 he finished in a tie for 8th.

“It’s not a long golf course, but as my driving has improved, it has become a golf course that I’ve thought played better and has looked better to me,” Finau said. “So I’m looking forward to driving it well this week hopefully and scoring well.”

Promising Conclusion To 2021/22 Season

Finau enters this PGA Tour campaign in terrific form, winning back-to-back tournaments for the first time in his career in July of 2022. Last season also marked the first campaign in which Finau won more than one PGA event.

The 2022/23 PGA season will hopefully bring more accolades to a growing list for Finau. He has not been shy about wanting to win a major, it is the next big accomplishment Finau hopes to tick off the list.

Unfortunately, the 2021/22 season concluded without a top-10 finish in any of the four majors. He missed the cut at The US Open while his best major finish in 2021/22 came at The Open when he concluded in a tie for 28th.

This year, Finau is looking to put it all together. Win multiple PGA Tour events for a consecutive season while also seriously contending at the majors. Since turning pro in 2014/15, Finau has yet to win multiple tournaments while competing at majors.

Earlier this week, Finau commented on his burning desire to qualify for the 2023 USA Ryder Cup team. Finau has been a member of the two previous Ryder Cup squads and is determined to make it three in a row.

“I know for sure right off the top of my head, being on that Ryder Cup team in Rome is going to be a goal of mine,” Finau said. “It’s something that I think a lot of guys want to be a part of, and I’m included in that. I would love to be a part of that team in Rome, so I think right out of the gate I know that’s something that will be one of my goals.”