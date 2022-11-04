Tony Finau Flirting With Cut Line At Mayakoba Golf Classic

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau is flirting with the cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, his first event of the 2022/23 PGA Tour season, following a combined two-round score of three-under-par.

Finau began his second round six shots off the pace following a three-under-par, 68, on Thursday. His first round began with a triple bogey on the second hole, but fortunately, Finau recovered and rattled off six closing birdies to card a promising score.

The Second Round Explained

Friday began his second round on the 10th tee and made a bogey on his third hole of the day. However, much like Friday, Finau recovered with three birdies on the front nine prior to a closing nine bogey to make the turn at one-under-par for the day.

The back nine for Finau was filled with both good and bad holes. A bogey on 11 pushed his score back to even par on the day. He made a birdie on the par 5 5thhis 14th hole, to go back into the green. But he followed it with his final bogey on 7. Finau concluded his day with an eagle on the par 5 7th to boost his standing.

Despite the closing eagle, Finau still managed to shoot an even par round and finds himself on the cut line at three-under-par. Multiple Golfers are still on the course, so Finau’s Fate will be determined over the following few hours.

Tony Finau By The Numbers

Yesterday, Finau averaged just 50% of fairways in regulation. On Friday, he increased his percentage by 21%. Unfortunately, despite the increase in fairways hit, Finau struggled to capitalize and only managed to hit 44% of greens in regulation. Surprisingly, Finau also only averaged 271 yards off the tee. However, much of the distance off the tee for Finau was a result of club collection, he did not hit his driver as often as he has done so in the past at Mayakoba.

Currently, Sam Ryder leads the field at 13-under-par, while Brian Harman holds the second position at 10-under.

Other notable players in the field include Scottie Scheffler (T17), Viktor Hovland (T17), Jason Day (T30), and SH Kim (T75).