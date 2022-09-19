Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign.

Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.

On Friday, September 16, Finau teed it up from 8,100 yards alongside his son Jraice, friend Otto Carter, and Promontory employee Ryan Kartchner.

Remarkably, Finau managed 10 birdies and an eagle while not posting anything worse than par on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Painted Valley course. On the 18th hole, Finau had a 20-foot putt to card a 59 but was not able to roll the putt into the cup and instead Predicted too much break.

Nevertheless, Finau’s previous best was 68 at Promontory. They smashed his record by eight shots.

To watch Highlights of the round, click here.

.@tonyfinaugolf posted a course-record 60 at Promotory Club… from 8,100 yards! 😲 Check out his recap from the round (via @finaufresh/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/33IMmYvBJq — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) September 17, 2022

Finau is now on the East Coast and is preparing for this week’s Presidents Cup which is being hosted at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Finau is joined by fellow US teammates Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa.

This year’s Presidents Cup will have a different look and feel to it. The addition of LIV Golf has fractured the importance of the Presidents Cup as a number of the world’s best players are ineligible to play due to their affiliation with LIV.

A large sum of International players, none bigger than the world number three Cam Smith, will not play after he played in his second LIV event over the weekend. Ironically, Smith won the event and received the largest payout in his career with a $4 million check.

The largest international names on the roster include Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, and Sunjae Im.