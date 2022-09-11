Tony Elliott: “Rough Day at the Office” for Virginia Football in Loss to Illinois

Following his first loss as a head coach, Tony Elliott didn’t mince words as he addressed Virginia’s 24-3 defeat at Illinois on Saturday in Champaign.

“That was a rough day at the office right there,” Elliott said after the game. “But hey – you live and you learn and grow, and we’re gonna find a way to get better from it.”

