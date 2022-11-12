Tony Elia marks 50 years of coaching in Saugerties school district – Daily Freeman

SAUGERTIES, NY — The Saugerties Central School District recently honored Tony Elia for his 50 years of coaching soccer at various levels in the district.

Elia, currently the modified soccer coach at Saugerties, was feted in a celebration that included family, colleagues and friends to mark his achievement. The district presented him with a jacket to commemorate the milestone. The jacket is inscribed with the words: “Coach Elia. 50 Years of Coaching.”

Elia created the first soccer program at Saugerties in 1972. For the next 30 years, he coached varsity soccer before coaching modified soccer for 20 more years. Elia Retired from the district in 2009 after teaching social studies for 38 years.

The current modified soccer Coach said a chance meeting in 1972 with former Saugerties Board of Education trustee Pete Kramer led to his decision to become a teacher and a Coach in the district.

At the time, Elia was an experienced young soccer player who was working towards earning his Master’s degree in education at SUNY New Paltz.

They said he was trying to decide between playing soccer or pursuing a career as an educator. After

meeting with Kramer, he decided to teach social studies at Saugerties and start the soccer program.

Elia has been instrumental in the development of a variety of soccer programs in the area. He was the co-founder and chairman of both the Mid-Hudson Youth and Adult Soccer leagues, as well as the Saugerties Youth and Adult Soccer leagues.

Many of Elia’s former players have gone on to play soccer in college and soccer clubs. He’s also had a number of his players go into coaching.

Elia doesn’t plan on retiring from coaching for a while.

“The thrill of this game never gets old,” he said. “I will do it for as long as I can.”