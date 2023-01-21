Tony Dungy to pro-life march: God used a football game to show the power of prayer

“The announcers on the broadcast, what did they say? “All we can do is pray,” Dungy said.

“And all across the country, people started praying,” they said.

The former football coach, who has faced some backlash on social media for his involvement with the March for Life, told the crowd that the country’s prayerful reaction to Hamlin’s Collapse was striking in that the NFL has actively prevented praying on the field in the past.

“The Bills players prayed right on the spot. Now usually when that happens, the cameras cut away from them. Because we don’t like to see that,” Dungy said.

“Back when I was coaching in the 1990s, a few Christian players got together and they said we want to pray after the games. And we actually got a memo from the NFL office that said, ‘Don’t let your players do that. If you do, you’ll be fined. Because that’s not appropriate.’ Can you believe that? That’s a true story,” Dungy said.

“But three weeks ago, everybody on that field was praying. And they continued the next week at every stadium and the NFL teams got together and prayed and it was amazing. Well, those prayers were answered with Damar’s recovery. Now he’s home. He’s been released from the hospital,” he said.